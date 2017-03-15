Fundraiser
Firefighters to shave heads to fight childhood cancer
Local firefighters and EMS personnel are joining forces for the Highland-Pierron Fire Department’s seventh annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraising event.
The event is at 11 a.m. March 25 at the HPFD firehouse at 187 Woodcrest in Highland.
Sixteen “shavees” are collecting online donations for their willingness to get their ultra-close cuts. Among those raising money are: Chad Zurliene, Joe Benker, John Gooden, Toni Bridick, Daniel Hochuli, Stephen Durbin, Joe Jackson, Stephen Clayton, Josh Walton, Kyle Simpson, Anthony Perez, Rob McCaskey and four kids, Jake E., Nicholas T., Frank D. and Landon J.
In the first six years that HPFD has had the event, more than $43,000 has been raised for St. Baldrick’s, a charity that raises funds for childhood cancer research.
To make a donation or for more information, visit HPFD link on the website stbaldricks.org or find the link on the HPFD Facbebook page.
For more information, contact Anthony Perez at 618-660-9176 or ninerfan16jm@yahoo.com.
Meetings
League of Writers to conduct clinic
The Highland League of Writers will conduct a writer’s clinic from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 20 in meeting room No. 2 at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. You can also come just to hear the readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information call Chuck Schwend at 618-887-4797 or email schwendcharles@yahoo.com. Visit the club at charlesbschwend.com/the-highland-league-of-writers.
Bethany Church Center to have annual meeting
The annual meeting of the Bethany Church Community Center is at 2 p.m. March 26 at the church, located at 14200 Rogier Road in rural Highland.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
▪ Monday, March 20: Taco salad, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, Mexican corn, Texas sheet cake.
▪ Tuesday, March 21: Lasagna, Caesar salad, garlic toast, country green beans with bacon and onion, oatmeal cookie.
▪ Wednesday, March 22: Baked pork chops and apples, twice-baked potato, spinach bake, dinner roll, chocolate layer dessert.
▪ Thursday, March 23: Polish sausage, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, sauerkraut, dinner roll, angel food cake with fruit.
▪ Friday, March 24: Fried shrimp, hush puppies, cole slaw, bread and margarine, fruit cocktail.
