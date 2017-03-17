Highland area police briefs: March 3-9

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Hospital warns of phone scam
Officials with St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland said they recently received word that there is a phone scam circulating they want to warn people about.
The caller ID may identify it as St. Joseph’s Hospital. The a message claims to be about lowering your hospital bill, but actually wants to talk about lowering credit card debt.
Hospital Sisters Health System, of which St. Joseph’s Hospital is a member, wants the public to be aware that this is not a call from any of its hospitals; it is someone who has spoofed local hospital information via phone and caller ID.
As always, authorities urge caution with phone callers soliciting information or assistance, and advise to never give out personal information over the phone.
Two men plead guilty to using stolen account numbers at local Walmarts
Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced last week that Samirahdam E. Rolley, 25, of Stone Mountain, Ga., pleaded guilty to two credit card fraud charges and a charge of aggravated identity theft yesterday in federal court in East St. Louis. On Monday, Feb. 27, Michael A. Gordon, also of Stone Mountain, Ga., pleaded guilty to the same charges arising out of the same incidents. Rolley’s and Gordon’s crimes occurred at several Walmart stores in the metro-east over a three-day period in June 2015.
At their plea hearings, both Rolley and Gordon admitted that they traveled from Georgia to southern Illinois in early June 2015. During their trip, Rolley and Gordon had in their possession numerous gift cards. The magnetic strips of these gift cards had been re-encoded with stolen debit card numbers. Some of these debit account numbers were for the accounts of southern Illinois residents at a local credit union. Rolley and Gordon used the altered gift cards to make purchases at numerous metro-east Walmarts, including the stores in Cahokia, O’Fallon, Belleville, Highland, Wood River, Collinsville, Glen Carbon, Godfrey, Jerseyville, Waterloo and Carlyle. The purchases made by Rolley and Gordon were debited to the bank accounts of the victims whose debit account numbers had been embedded on the gift cards.
The sentencing hearings for both Rolley and Gordon are scheduled for June 23. The charges of using stolen account numbers and using counterfeit credit cards are both punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and restitution. The aggravated identity theft charge carries a mandatory sentence of two years in prison, which must be served consecutively with any prison sentence imposed for the stolen account number charge.
Troy man faces child porn charges
Thomas J. Richter, 30, of Troy, was charged March 7 in federal court by a two-count criminal complaint alleging distribution and receipt of child pornography, United States Attorney Donald S. Boyce has announced. After a detention hearing, Richter was released on bond with electronic leg monitoring.
The offenses charged in the criminal complaint allege that in October and November 2016, Richter distributed and received numerous images containing child pornography using an internet application. If convicted of distribution and/or receipt of child pornography, Richter faces a term of imprisonment of not less than five years up to 20 years, a fine up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of not less than five years up to life on each count.
HPD warrant arrest
▪ Mistie M. Wiedle, 37, of Highland, was arrested March 5 on a warrant from St. Clair County. Information on the exact charge was not immediately available. She was taken to the Madison County Jail to await being turned over to St. Clair County authorities.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
March 3
▪ April Dew, 18, of Highland, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
March 4
▪ Tiffany A. Kuhner, 25, of Highland, was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly punching an employee of Huddle House in the face while in the women’s bathroom, causing alarm to a witness, who called 911.
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Albers, was charged with disobeying a traffic control device.
March 5
▪ Kortney A. Talbot, 19, of Highland, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cannabis.
▪ Matthew K. Fox, 39, of Highland, was charged with criminal trespass to property for allegedly entering MotoMart after having previously been told by management he was forbidden to be at the business.
▪ Joshua C. Lasica, 18, of Highland, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 6
▪ Monica N. Dornin, 36, of Pocahontas, was charged with theft for allegedly taking $79.30 worth of various merchandise from Walmart by concealing it in shopping bags and proceeding past the last point of sale.
▪ India Davis, 26, of St. Louis, Mo., was charged with having an expired vehicle registration and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
March 7
▪ Trenton Allen, 19, of Highland, was charged with disobeying a traffic control sign/signal.
March 8
▪ No tickets issued.
March 9
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Highland, was charged with driving too fast for conditions.
