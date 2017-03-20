School finances, sales tax up for discussion at town hall meeting

Community members of Troy, Marine, and St. Jacob are invited to a Triad School District financial town hall meeting Tuesday, March 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the library at the C.A. Henning Elementary School, 520 U.S. Highway 40 in Troy.
The format of the meeting will be a brief, five-minute presentation on each of the following three topics related to the school district finances and budget:
▪ Triad District Revenues: Where the district’s revenue comes from with a focus on local and state revenues.
▪ Triad District Expenditures: Focus on the major expenditures that school districts, such as Triad, face.
▪ County Schools Facilities Sales Tax: How the 1-cent sales tax would affect the Triad district.
At the end of the presentation, district administration will answer questions from those in attendance related to school finance and the April 4 sales tax ballot initiative.
“One of the goals of the Board of Education and administration is transparency and helping to keep our community members informed. We view this meeting as an opportunity to get district financial and budget information available to everyone and to answer any questions that the community might have,” the district posted on its website, explaining the reasoning behind the meeting.
District officials ask that if you know of questions that you would like answered to fill out the and online form available on its website, triadunit2.org.
“Doing this will give us time to gather data and give more complete answers,” the district posted on its website.
Comments