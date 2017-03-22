Lebanon
No fireworks this July 4
The Lebanon Emerald Mound Fire Department announced last week that the agency voted to discontinue its annual fireworks display.
In a post on Facebook, agency officials cited costs and manpower as driving factors behind the decision.
“It’s difficult to break a tradition that goes back to the 1970s, but it’s getting worse each year getting the help, competing with the weather, and raising enough money to keep it going,” the Facebook post stated. “We are sorry for this, but there are still plenty of other local shows.”
Trenton
KC Center to hold “Conquering Small Business Social Media” class
The Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education will be offering a class entitled “Conquering Small Business Social Media” at the Trenton Education Center beginning April 10 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The registration number for this class is COED 5085 TR01E.
Participants will learn how to get the most from social media in this highly unique and extraordinarily interactive workshop. Participants will learn how to strategize, write, post, edit and track content. Discover better ways of making a social impact and practice taking more likable, linkable and sharable photos and videos. Cost of this class is $15.
For more information or to register, contact the Trenton Education Center at 618-545-3475. Space is limited, so register early. All students must pre-register for this workshop.
Troy
Triad “Breakfast with the Band” fundraiser set
The Triad High School Band is planning its annual “Breakfast with the Band” fundraiser from 8 to 11 a.m. April 1 at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road in Troy. It will feature special music performed by members of the band and all-you-can eat pancakes, waffles and sausage. This year’s proceeds will help purchase a band tower to use during marching season as the band prepares for its half-time and marching completion show. Cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-10, and kids 3 and under eat free. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
Breese
Mater Dei students to perform “High School Musical”
The popular musical “High School Musical” will grace the Mater Dei stage at 7 p.m. March 31 and April 1; and at 2 p.m. April 2. Admission is $5. Mater Dei students and students in grades 5-8 with an activities pass are free.
Edwardsville
Madison Co. HCE to have free “Kids Craft Day”
The Madison County Association for Home and Community Education is sponsoring a free craft, make-it-and-take-it day April 1 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Farm Bureau Auditorium (back entrance), 900 Hillsboro St. in Edwardsville. Children ages 4 and up can enjoy the opportunity to do a wide variety of crafts, including spring decorations. Refreshments will be available for parents and children. MCAHCE is an 81-year-old organization that is involved in the community and its aim is to inspire a positive home and family environment. For further information, contact Beth at 269-598-8887.
