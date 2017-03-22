Highland Band Parents event will toss spaghetti with lip-syncing

Trivia
Triad boosters to have event at KC Hall
The Triad Athletic Booster Club will have a trivia night and silent auction April 1 at the Highland Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 Illinois Route 143 in Highland.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and trivia starts at 6 p.m. Cost is $150 per table (10 person max per table). This is an adults-only event. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. The highest-scoring table receives prize every round. There will also be attendance prizes, 50-50, and silent auction items. There will be a cash bar and other drink available. Bring snacks. Email tabctrivia@gmail.com to reserve your table.
Meeting
Garden Club to meet at Widmer Floral
The Highland Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. March 23 at Widmer Floral (Poppy’s), located at 1619 Papin Street in Highland. Widmer will provide the club with a make-and-take class. Reservations are required. For more information or to join the Highland Garden Club, call Garden Club president Kay Gaines at 654-5987.
Fundraisers
Band Parents toss spaghetti with lip-syncing for interesting event
Does a spaghetti dinner and a lip-sync battle sound like music to your ears? Then join the Highland Band Parents Association on April 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Highland Middle School.
You can enjoy a meal of spaghetti, salad, green beans, applesauce, and dessert for $10. Your dinner ticket also includes the lip-sync battle. Or, if you are watching your carbs, you can come out to watch the lip sync battle, which begins at 6:30 p.m., for only $5. Other activities include voting for favorite lip-sync act and 50-50. Your participation supports the Highland Band Program.
Contact the Highland Band Parents Association at highlandbpa@gmail.com or (314) 339-6764 for more information.
Test drive a Ford, raise money for HHS
The next Drive 4UR School event is scheduled for April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Highland High School parking lot. For every valid test drive taken in a Ford vehicle, Ford will donate $20 the school, up to $6,000. The HHS boys basketball, girls basketball and the FFA will benefit from this program.
Cards
VFW auxiliary to host card party
The Highland VFW Ladies Auxiliary will host a card party at 1 p.m. March 29 at the post home. Admission is $1. Pinochle, euchre and bunco will be played. Hot sandwiches and homemade pie and cake will be available.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, March 27: Ham and beans, fried potatoes, mixed greens, cornbread muffin, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday March 28: Smothered pork chop, steamed rice, side salad with dressing, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, March 29: Herb roasted pork loin, brown gravy, bread dressing, vegetable medley, sweet potato pie.
Thursday, March 30: Italian marinated chicken, buttered pasta, spinach salad, poached pears.
Friday, March 31: Butter crumb fish, garden blend rice, asparagus, frosted chocolate cake.
Comments