HHS names Students of the Month for February

Western Illinois
Manley helps broadcasting team win national award
Western Illinois University senior Emily Manley, a Highland High School graduate, helped the student-produced television newscast, “Live at Four,” be named the top newscast in the nation during the 77th annual Intercollegiate Broadcasting System’s awards March 4 in New York.
The nation’s top award went to the 30-minute live production that aired Nov. 17, 2016, when students reported live from Canton, Ill., one day after a major gas explosion downtown.
NEWS3 students Manley, a senior broadcasting major; Megan Sanchez, a senior broadcasting major from Bettendorf, Iowa; Dan White, a senior broadcasting major from La Grange Highlands, Ill.; and Cora English, a senior broadcasting major from Bushnell, Ill., led news staff in the production and execution of the newscast.
Manley also received finalist awards for Best News Report, Best Campus News category (“Remember Shakespeare”), Best Use of Facebook and Best Use of You Tube.
Western Governors University
Highland resident earns degree
Julie Collman of Highland has received her bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies (K-8) from Western Governors University. The university had its 32nd semi-annual commencement ceremony Feb. 11 at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Fla., and celebrated the graduation of more than 11,000 graduates.
At the commencement, the online, nonprofit university recognized 6,982 undergraduates and 4,476 graduates who have completed their degrees in business, information technology, K-12 teacher education, and healthcare, including nursing. Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves 79,000 students nationwide and has more than 75,000 graduates in all 50 states.
Olivet Nazarene
Area students named to dean’s list
Emily Hess and Kylie Johnson, both of Greenville, have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2016 semester at Olivet Nazarene University. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale. Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university in Bourbonnais, Ill., 50 miles south of Chicago.
Southeast Missouri
Fall grads announced
Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., has announced its fall 2016 graduates, which includes four local students.
Abigail Kenney of Highland graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in nursing with a major in nursing.
John Lankford of Marine graduated with a bachelor of science with a major in cybersecurity.
Blake Moss of Greenville graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science with a major in criminal justice with a law enforcement option.
Zachary Peek of Aviston graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science with a major in cybersecurity.
