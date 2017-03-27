New officer sworn in at HPD

In front of a crowd of friends, family and fellow officers, Brad Sutton was sworn into the Highland Police Department in a ceremony during the City Council meeting on March 20.
“We are excited to have Brad as our newest police officer,” Police Chief Terry Bell said.
For three and a half years, Sutton has worked for the department as an emergency dispatcher and said he has enjoyed every minute.
“We are confident Brad will excel as an officer as well,” Bell said.
Sutton said he believes the HPD is a professional department which employs well-trained officers and has an excellent administration.
“Everyone from the the dispatchers to the chief works together to provide the best possible police services to the community,” Sutton said.
Sutton said he loves to work in Highland because the community supports the police.
Sutton repeated an oath to serve as Mayor Joe Michaelis led the ceremony. Afterward, Sutton’s father, Bob Sutton, who also was a police officer, pinned him with the HPD badge. His father said that Sutton’s pursuit of becoming a police officer started when he was a young child. Sutton even helped his father train his police dog and frequently attended police canine training seminars.
After the ceremony, Sutton introduced his family and friends and raised a round of applause for the people he credited for his success. He said he would not have been able to reach his goal without them.
Sutton’s first day of the police academy will April 10, until that time he will continue working as a dispatcher. He said that he is excited and has pride knowing he has worked for a long and hard for this dream.
