Troy
Pentecostals selling Easter pound cakes
The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Illinois Route 162 in Troy, will be accepting Easter pound cake orders through April 2. The egg-shaped, chocolate-covered pound cakes are topped with a candy flower and sell for $12 per dozen and $6 per half-dozen. Pick up day is April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To place an order, call 667-6054 and leave a message, or email revbb63@aol.com.
Triad to present spring musical “Bye Bye Birdie”
Triad High School drama students will present their spring musical “Bye Bye Birdie” March 30, March 31 and April 1, with shows starting at 7 p.m. each night.
When the draft selects rock star Conrad Birdie, his fans are devastated, but none more than struggling songwriter Albert Peterson, whose song “Birdie” was just about to record. Albert’s longtime girlfriend, Rosie, pushes Albert to write a new tune that Birdie will perform on television to a fan selected in a contest. The scheme works, with young Ohio teenager Kim McAfee declared the winner, but no one has counted on the jealous wrath of her boyfriend.
Marine
Library Board holds quarterly meeting
The Marine Library Board held its quarterly meeting March 7. New books are being purchased for all ages. A grant from the Highland Area Community Foundation provided funding to update the reading selections for young readers.
A drawing for the Read for Cash program was held. The winner was Kaylee Mills. The next prize for reading will be awarded May 2. The Read for Cash program will continue through Aug. 1 for patrons in grades 6-12. The rules are simple: read a book and complete an entry ticket. The more books read the greater the chance to win a monetary prize.
The library has scheduled the following events:
In observance of National Library Week, April 9-15, the library is hosting an open house April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. Everyone is invited to stop by for coffee and doughnuts and register for an attendance prize.
On Thursday evening, May 4, the library board will be honoring the Young Authors from Marine and Marine Township. Students who participated in the Madison County Young Authors project may bring a copy of their books and share their stories. Each participant with receive an award.
The next library meeting will be May 2 at 7:30 p.m. The public is invited.
The spring book sale will be held at the library May 19 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Parents are encouraged to enter their children from birth to age 5 in the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program. The goal of the program is to promote a life-long love of reading. Parents or caregivers are encouraged to read a book, any book, to a newborn, infant, and/or toddler. The goal is to read one book each night to a child. Reading together is fun and creates memories for both parent and child. Someone once said that a child who reads will be an adult who thinks.
On March 12, the library and Marine Lions Club held a pancake and sausage breakfast. A big thank you to all who attended to make this fundraiser a huge success.
For more information about the library, visit the Marine Library at 202 E. Silver or log on to the library’s Facebook page.
Library hours are Tuesday evenings, 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday mornings, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Grantfork
UCC to celebrate 145th anniversary
Grantfork United Church of Christ will celebrate its 145th anniversary April 2. All past confirmands are invited to come to worship at 10:15 a.m. and stay for the reception to follow. For further information, call 618-675-2595.
History being collected for town centennial
Lawrence Schwartz is compiling a book on the families and businesses that have made up the village of Grantfork over the last 100 years. Families that would care to write a one-page history of how their family settled in Grantfork are invited to submit their stories to Schwartz or contact him via telephone at 618-675-2883 or via email at lawshir@agtelco.com Pictures of earlier years in Grantfork are also needed for the history.
Maryville
Shimkus announces high school art contest
Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) is now accepting entries for the 2017 Congressional Art Competition. The contest is open to high school students in the 15th Congressional District. Entries are due by April 28.
“This is an annual competition that we are pleased to participate in,” Shimkus said. “The winning artwork from my district will be displayed in Washington, D.C., in a tunnel that connects the Cannon House Office Building to the Capitol. Hundreds of staff and visitors will see the artwork each day.”
Acceptable mediums include: paintings, drawings, collages, prints, photographs, computer-generated art, and mixed media. Artwork must be two-dimensional, no larger than 26 inches by 26 inches by 4 inches, including the frame, cannot weigh more than 15 pounds, and must be original in content. Entry forms and a full list of guidelines are available at shimkus.house.gov/art.
The winning entry will be chosen by a panel from the district and the finalists will also be displayed on my website and Facebook page. The winning artist is then invited to participate in a ceremony in Washington, and Southwest Airlines will fly him or her and a guest out to DC for free.
Art teachers and participants may contact Jenny Pruitt at 618-252-8271 or Jenny.Pruitt@mail.house.gov for more information.
