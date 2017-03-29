Road Work
Silver Lake rest area to close temporarily
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the Interstate 70 Silver Lake Rest Area, both eastbound and westbound, near Highland will be closed to all visitors and traffic beginning April 3. It is anticipated that these closures will go through May 5, weather permitting. These closure are necessary for parking lot resurfacing. Killian Corporation and Keeley & Sons Inc. is performing this work.
Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.
Arts
Highland Arts Council’s “Art Affair” set for April 8
The Highland Arts Council will hold its second Art Affair in order to raise funds for its Treehouse Art Gallery project April 8 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lindendale Park Ballroom in Highland.
Cost is $30 per person ($240 for table of eight). Refreshments will include hors d’oeuvres from Urban Farmhouse, complimentary wine and a cash bar.
Entertainment will include a jazz band, a florist designing to music, artist painting to music, visual arts demonstrations, and several more art performances.
Silent auction items will include paintings, sculptures, mixed media art, jewelry, oil painting prints, photographs, quilt from original pattern, Fox and Muny tickets with dinners packages, gourd art, Highland Community Chorus tickets, Hett tickets, Hard Road Theatre tickets, and more.
For tickets, call 618-558-0054.
HHS to present spring musical
Highland High School will hold its spring musical “All Shook Up” March 31-April 2 in the Highland Elementary auditorium. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
“All Shook Up” is inspired by and features the songs of Elvis Presley. It’s 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing roustabout who changes everything and everyone he meets in this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy that’ll have you jumpin’ out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”
Collection
Bank collecting Easter baskets for needy kids
First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust is once again collecting filled Easter baskets for less fortunate children in the area. Empty baskets can be picked up at either of the Highland First Mid branches. Fill the basket with goodies for children ages 10 and under and return it by Thursday, April 6. Baskets will be distributed by Highland Area Christian Service Ministries.
Shooting Sports
Moose Lodge to host shooting match
Highland Moose Lodge 2479 will have its annual shooting match at the Highland Pistol & Rifle Club, 13312 Bellm Road, on Sunday, April 2. The event will start and 12:30 p.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be trap, still target and traditional muzzle loader competitions. There will also be attendance prizes. Proceeds will benefit local charities.
Run/Walk
PTO to hold Bunny 5K Fun Run
The Highland PTO will have a “Bunny 5K Fun Run & Walk” on Saturday, April 1 at the Highland Primary School campus, 1600 Lindenthal Ave.. Runners are encouraged to be creative, wear bunny ears, cotton tails or paint their nose with whiskers. The 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the 1K will start at 9 a.m. Registration will be open from 7:30 to 8:30 the morning of the race. No times will be recorded. Cost is $25. For more information, or a registration form, contact Kristy at 618-795-4530 or kgeneralski@gmail.com.
Sale
Hospital gift shop to host Easter sale
In recognition of the upcoming spring season, the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop will be holding an “EGG”cellent Sale on April 5 through April 7. On purchases of $5 or more, customers will get to select an Easter egg and then open it to see what their purchase discount totals. The St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 618-651-2592 for more information.
Meetings
League of writers to discuss crime/thriller writing
The Highland League of Writers will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 3 in meeting room No. 2 at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Character Naming Sourcebook and the differences between a crime, mystery and thriller novel will be discussed. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. Bring your ideas, plots, or thoughts up to several pages for a friendly critique. Poetry, memoirs, anything written are welcome. You can also come just to hear the readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information call Chuck Schwend at (618) 887-4797 or email schwendcharles@yahoo.com. Visit the club at charlesbschwend.com/the-highland-league-of-writers.
Discussion to be held on closing Bethany Center
A special meeting for the Bethany Community Center, 14200 Rogier Road in Highland, will be held on Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m., to consider the closing of the building.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, April 3: Taco salad, Spanish rice, corn salad, ice cream.
Tuesday, April 4: Vegetable lasagna, Italian tossed salad, cinnamon baked apples.
Wednesday, April 5: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn, iced oatmeal cake.
Thursday, April 6: Roast turkey, gravy, cornbread dressing, Brussels sprouts, pumpkin pie.
Friday, April 7: Grilled pork chop, roasted redskin potatoes, fried cabbage, cherry crisp.
