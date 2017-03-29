Community support raises money for fight against childhood cancer

For the seventh year, Highland-Pierron Fire Department hosted a fundraiser for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. This year’s event raised more than $11,000 for the fight against childhood cancer.
Participants have been asking for donations from the community, which funds research on childhood cancer, and then they convene at an event where their heads are shaved. Those who shave their heads “rock the bald” in hopes to raise additional awareness for kids with cancer, and show them support.
According to the St. Baldrick’s website, “Worldwide, 300,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year. And in the U.S., more children die of childhood cancer than any other disease — more than AIDS, asthma, cystic fibrosis, congenital anomalies and diabetes combined.”
The success of the Highland events is a reflection of the hard work of chairman Anthony Perez, as well as treasurers Berta Perez and Sarah Cline, along with the dedication of those who raised money for the foundation. While anyone is welcome to participate as a “shavee,” St. Baldrick’s is known for having a large following of first-responders. This year alone, 13 of the 21 participants were local firefighters or EMTs.
HPFD would like to send its thanks to the stylists from Great Clips, who donated their time and talents, as well as Urban Farmhouse & Pie Co., which donated lunch. The success of this fundraiser each year wouldn’t be possible without the selflessness of the community.
