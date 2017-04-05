‘Head East’ to headline first day of Bond County Bicentennial

The legendary classic rock band Head East will headline day one of the Bond County Bicentennial on July 1 on the Bradford National Bank Main Stage.
Head East has long set the standard for authentic, full-vocal, good-time rock harmonies that few bands can equal. Their high-energy shows are filled with superb vocals, flashy guitar work and memorable keyboard melodies that continue to rock audiences of all ages.
The five-piece band consists of Roger Boyd (keyboards and vocals), Greg Manahan (bass, lead guitar and vocals), Glen Bridger (lead guitar and vocals), Eddy Jones (drums and vocals), and Darren Walker (lead vocals and bass).
For more than four decades, the band has brought classic rock to countless audiences all across North America. Their signature song, “There’s Never Been Any (Save My Life)” has long-been considered by many radio stations across the country as “the rock and roll national anthem.”
Boyd said that Head East will continue to bring their brand of dance and shout, good-time rock and roll to audiences of all ages for many years to come.
“As long as I can lift my synthesizer over my head and the audience goes wild, we’ll keep rockin’ on,” he said.
The band’s music has been featured in the cult movie classic “Dazed and Confused,” as well as “Sahara” and “The Education of Charlie Banks,” and Emmy award-winning TV shows “Friday Night Lights” and “That 70s Show.”
“We are excited that Head East will provide the headlining music on day one of the Bond County Bicentennial. The band still tours extensively and their sound and show will delight young and old alike,” Bicentennial Entertainment Chair Randy Alderman said.
