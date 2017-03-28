Eclectic trio of celebrities to be at car show in Greenville

The list of celebrities for this year’s Greenville Graffiti Car Show includes a teen heartthrob from the ’70s, a reality show TV star, and an actor from one of the most popular musicals ever.
Names that have been announced thus far include Tyler Dale, who got his start on the TV show “American Restoration” on the History Channel; Eddie Deezen, who played Eugene Felsnic in “Grease” and “Grease 2”; and Barry Williams, who starred as Greg Brady on the legendary comedy TV series “The Brady Bunch,” will participate in this year’s show, which is set for June 17 in downtown Greenville.
“We’ve been considering several celebrities for this year’s Greenville Graffiti Car Show,” said Randy Alderman, Greenville Chamber of Commerce vice president. “I feel we’ve assembled a group that offer something for everyone.”
Dale is best known for his bicolor blond/brown hair and his fierce demonstration in the shop from management to hands on practice. He has experience in many skills, doing everything from welding to plasma cutting to reverse engineering of machinery. When he is not working on restorations, he also does metal fabrication. He loves to “make something from nothing.” His forte is creating and designing.
“We’re excited to bring Tyler to the Greenville Graffiti Car Show,” said John Goldsmith, event chairman. “Our committee members have wanted to host someone with Tyler’s passion for cars. We’ve brought several Hollywood legends here in the past like James Best, Donna Douglas and cast members from ‘American Graffiti,’ ‘The Munsters,’ and ‘Happy Days.’ Tyler is going to be a popular guest with our diehard car fans.”
Dale loves working on anything old and vintage, one of his favorite aspects of working at Rick’s Restorations. In addition, he also started a business called The Tyler Dale Project and does appearances at venues across the country. He loves meeting fans, discussing projects and admiring amazing cars. In his spare time, Tyler enjoys air bagging trucks, drinking specialty coffees and iced teas, and playing with his dog, a German Shepherd named Ranger. He also volunteers at Vegas Shepherd Rescue in Las Vegas and at Camp PossAbility in Indiana.
Along with his work in “Grease” and its sequel, Deezen played Herbie the aspiring ventriloquist in Steven Spielberg’s film, “1941.” He also co-starred in “War Games” and did voice-over work for “The Polar Express” and the animated series “Dexter’s Laboratory.”
Williams portrayed Greg, the eldest Brady son, from 1969 to 1974. However, the show has lived on in syndication for generations to enjoy. He has guested on scores of television shows including” Dragnet,” “Adam-12,” “Mission: Impossible,” and “Murder She Wrote.” After the success of “The Brady Bunch,” Williams transitioned to musical theater and in recent years has performed regularly in Branson, Missouri.
“These actors played wildly different characters,” Goldsmith said. “But ‘The Brady Bunch’ and ‘Grease’ have such devoted followings. I think Barry and Eddie will draw a diverse crowd to this year’s show.”
Graffiti Car Show At A Glance
The car show: The Greenville Graffiti Car Show, co-sponsored by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and Greenville Tourism, is June 17 in downtown Greenville, with registration from 9 a.m. to noon. It is open to cars and trucks from 1992 and older for judging or any vintage for display only. This year, plaques will be awarded to the top 50 overall and top 10 pre-1949 street rods. Special 50th anniversary awards will go to the top Camaro, Cougar and Firebird. Another new category is most creative rat rod. Food booths and a craft/vendor fair will also be offered that day.
Celebrity appearances: Tentatively, the celebrities will be signing autographs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17. Celebrities do charge for autographs. Another car show tradition is the Friday night question/answer program with the celebrities. Additional details will be announced in the near future on that event.
For more information: Contact the Greenville Chamber of Commerce at (618) 664-9272 or John Goldsmith at (618) 322-2936. You may also follow the event at Greenville Graffiti Car Show on Facebook.
Comments