Rates, reliability discussed at Clinton County Electric’s annual meeting

0:20 Belleville mayoral debate coin toss Pause

1:44 A farewell to Fischer's Restaurant

1:09 Bike shelter goes up at Belleville East YMCA

3:43 St. Clair County ranks low in overall health in Illinois counties

1:55 Super-sectional loss ends careers of Edwardsville's standout seniors

0:35 N-word use during jail call part of complaint against judge

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

2:01 Belleville's iconic Fischer's Restaurant gets $800K offer

2:57 St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with O’Fallon to enhance park system