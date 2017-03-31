Highland insurance agent one of Jaycees’ Outstanding Young Persons of Illinois

The Illinois Jaycees have selected Ashley Driemeyer as an honoree of its Outstanding Young Persons of Illinois awards program. The Outstanding Young Persons program annually recognizes young people throughout Illinois who excel in their chosen fields, endeavors and show a great commitment to their respective communities.
Driemeyer, 33, is being recognized in the category of business, economic, and/or entrepreneurial accomplishment.
Driemeyer is an owner of Highland’s Farmers Insurance Agency. She opened the agency in 2014 and was recognized as the Rookie of the Year for being the Best Performing Agent in her district. She was also recognized as one of the top 20 agents in the Great Lakes Territory. Her agency has contributed to the community in many ways including “Thank America’s Teachers” program where they have granted over $5,000 to different schools and also ran a campaign called “Suits for Soldiers” which collected gently used suits to give to veterans returning home from service entering the workforce.
In addition to running a successful business, Driemeyer is involved in the community. She is a candidate for the Bond County Community No. 2 School Board this April. She has been active in the PTO and serves on the Board of Directors for the Bond County Academic Foundation which raises funds for teacher classroom grants. Driemeyer is also a member of the Highland Jaycees, the Highland Rotary Club and is active in 4-H and FFA Alumni.
“What an honor it is to be selected for this award. I am thrilled to represent the Highland Jaycee’s in Springfield,” Driemeyer said.
The Illinois Jaycees will honor award recipients at a banquet May 6 at the Wyndham Springfield-City Centre. The event is supported by friends and employers of the honorees, local Jaycee organizations, Illinois businesses and the Illinois Jaycees Charitable Foundation. Friends, local businesses and organizations can offer congratulations to the honoree and support the program by purchasing space in the banquet program. Additional details can be found at www.iljaycees.org.
Comments