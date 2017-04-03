Highland approves special parking for Purple Heart recipients

Those wounded in service to their country will now be afforded special parking privileges by their city.
Purple rectangles now decorate four Highland city parking lots, reserving spots for wounded warriors.
The Dennis H. Rinderer Memorial Park, City Hall, the Korte Recreation Center and Highland Electric Department now have specific parking spaces for Purple Heart recipients.
According to the City Manager Mark Latham, the city decided to create these spots after Councilman Neill Nicolaides personally asked him to consider the idea.
“He was pretty (passionate) about it and thought it would be a great idea for the city to do it, knowing that we are a community that does support, not only veterans, but also law enforcement,” Latham said.
The city received the signs from the Wounded Warriors Family Support Organization.
According to the organization website, there are 1.8 million Purple Heart recipients, and the parking signs are a way of acknowledging their recognizing their sacrifice.
Latham said that while the signs are up, the spots are not complete. When the weather warms city staff is planning to paint the spaces purple, which is customary.
Even though the spots are not painted yet, beware. There is a penalty to parking in the space if you do not meet the requirements. According to the Wounded Warriors’ website, the signs must be erected to follow the same guidelines that apply with handicap parking spaces.
According to Latham, the four spots were chosen for the special designation because they are locations frequently used by the public. Latham said that city staff specifically wanted to place a purple parking spot in Rinderer Park because of the construction of the veterans “Wall of Remembrance and Honor,” a memorial dedicated to World War I, World War II veterans and first-responders who have fallen in line of duty.
According to the Wounded Warriors’ website, anyone can receive the signs, which are provided free of charge. The organization has sent signs to businesses, churches, schools, colleges and government and medical facilities. However, the organization does ask that the party email or send FedEx or UPS label to cover the cost of shipping. Anyone interested in putting up their own wounded warrior parking can fill out the contact form on the website. The number of signs is limited to three per address.
