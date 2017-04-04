Madison County Sheriff’s deputies now have 53 AEDs in service

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put an additional 38 Automated External Defibrillators into use March 10, putting the total number in service for the department at 53.
Currently, all patrol division units, process division units, school resource officers, the patrol commander, training coordinator, desk officer, and chief deputy sheriff have been issued a Philips HeartStart FRx AED and all have been trained in CPR and the use of an AED.
Sheriff John Lakin issued a personal thank you to Bob A. Yungck, president of BLUERAY Construction Inc., and the Yungck family for their donation of three of the AEDs. The donation was made in memory of the late Lt. John McLagan and Robert J. Yungck.
Lt. McLagan served with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff, until he lost his battle with cancer in June of 1995. He is survived by his wife, Debra (Yungck) McLagan-Pohlman, and their two children, Matthew and Jennifer McLagan.
In 1993, Bob Yungck witnessed his father, Robert J. Yungck, suffer from cardiac arrest while in Bob’s office in Alton. Police were first on scene and did not possess an AED. It wasn’t until the ambulance personnel arrived with an AED that Robert showed signs of life. Bob credits the use of the AED with saving his father’s life at the time. This event reinforced to him the value of every second during a cardiac event.
