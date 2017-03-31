Highland area police briefs: March 17-23

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Synthetic pot gets real time Greenville FCI inmate’s sentence
Wheeler J. Paavola, 35, of Spokane, Washington, was sentenced to six months of imprisonment on March 20, for possession of a controlled substance inside the federal prison at Greenville. Paavola’s six-month sentence will be served consecutively to his original 2011 sentence of 188 months for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
At his change of plea hearing, Paavola admitted that he had possessed “K-2,” a form of synthetic marijuana, on July 27, 2016 while he was an inmate at the federal prison in Greenville.
Man charged with felony domestic battery
Austin J. Molkenbur, 23, was charged with felony domestic battery for allegedly causing bodily harm to the victim by punching the victim in the face. The charged was enhanced to a felony because Molkenbur had been convicted of the domestic battery previously, in Clinton County on May 2, 2013.
HPD warrant arrest
Fredrick W. Jedliska, 36 of Caseyville was arrested by HPD on March 23 on two warrants. He was wanted by both Venice police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a revoked license. Highland police additionally charged him with felony driving while having a suspended/revoked license and possession of a controlled substance for allegedly having less than five grams of methamphetamine.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
March 17
▪ William Garrett, 36, of Union, Missouri, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle, failure to report an accident to police, and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Madelyn Wilke, 20, of Highland, was charged with using an electronic communication device while driving.
March 18
▪ Raymond Jackson, 20, of St. Louis, was charged with improper use of registration and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Michael A. Brown, 47, of Highland, was charged with domestic battery for allegedly causing bodily harm to the victim by placing his hands around her neck, causing bruising, and pulling hair from her head.
March 19
▪ James Long, 25, of Highland, was charged with improper lane usage.
▪ Leonard Hohrein, 34, of St. Jacob, was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license and DUI.
▪ Brett W. Mallard, 46, of Alhambra, was charged with domestic battery for allegedly causing bodily harm to the victim, a household member, by slapping or placing hands on the victim’s face, causing her to bleed from the mouth.
▪ Dominique M. Kierbach, 18, of Benld, was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor.
March 20
▪ Shawn Crosby, 31, of Virginia Beach, Virgina, was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol, driving while having a suspended/revoked license and DUI.
▪ A juvenile boy, 15, of Highland was charged with truancy.
March 21
▪ Melanie D. Chaney, 30, of Highland, was charged with battery for allegedly spitting in another person’s face.
March 22
▪ Joey Singler, 36, of Highland, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Deangelo L. Grim, 25, of Highland, was charged with domestic battery for allegedly head-butting and holding his hand across the throat of the victim.
March 23
▪ Brandi N. Starko, 33, of Highland, was charged with violation of a no-contact order.
▪ David T. Davis, 33, of Highland, was charged with domestic battery and interfering with reporting of domestic violence. Police allege that Davis, on Feb. 26, tackled the victim to the ground and put her in a choke hold, causing injury to her eye and lip. Police also allege that Davis prevented the victim from calling 911 by taking the phone and throwing it.
Comments