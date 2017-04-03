First Clover Leaf Bank becomes First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust

First Clover Leaf Bank has officially converted to First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust.
The First Clover Leaf Bank branches in Edwardsville, Wood River and Swansea and Clayton, Missouri closed March 17 and re-opened on March 20 as First Mid. The First Clover Leaf Bank branch in Highland merged with the First Mid Highland branches.
First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust and First Clover Leaf Bank have been working together for several months to make the transition as smooth as possible for customers. Customers received Welcome Packets in the mail with important information about their accounts and any changes they may expect.
“We’ve been getting the word out through direct mail, email, TV, radio, our websites and other means so that customers are prepared,” said First Clover Leaf Bank regional president Lisa Fowler. “There will be some one time actions customers will need to take, such as logging into Online Banking and activating new Debit Cards. Our Customer Solutions Center and Metro Region banking centers are prepared to help customers with any questions they may have.”
Chartered in 1865, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust now has 53 banking centers and 66 ATMs across Illinois.
“We are continually looking for ways to expand banking products and services to our customers, including insurance and trust & wealth management services. Expanding our presence in the St. Louis Metro area greatly improves the overall service area for our customers and we look forward to maintaining strong relationships and involvement in these communities,” First Mid Chairman and CEO Joe Dively said.
Comments