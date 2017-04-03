Hartlieb gets called up to Class A West Virginia Power

Highland native Geoffrey Hartlieb has bee called up to the West Virginia Power, a Class A minor-league affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The team is located in Charleston, W. Va. The team plays their home games at Appalachian Power Park; which opened in 2005 and currently seats 4,500 fans.
“Spring training was pretty intense, not exactly what I pictured as a kid growing up,” said Hartlieb, a Highland High School graduate. “Lots of dudes fighting for a few spots can be pretty strenuous. Long days in the Florida sun but I felt like I got better and learned some stuff as well, so it was definitely worth it. It feels good to make a full season team though and get out of Florida. I never fully appreciated the amount of guys each organization has and how few spots there are up for grabs, so getting the opportunity to advance feels great and I’m ready to make the most of it here in West Virginia. A few of my good friends got the call up as well and we’re in the process of finding a place to live now. I am excited to get the season rolling.”
Hartlieb spent the 2016 season with the Bristol Pirates, a rookie-level affiliate located in Bristol, Va. which competes in the Appalachian League.
For the Bristol Pirates in 2016, Hartlieb went 4-1 with 28 strikeouts and a 4.44 ERA in 26 1/3 innings spanning 16 games.
