Highland School board election results still unknown

Whether or not two write-in candidates staged successful bids for the Highland School Board on Tuesday was still unclear Wednesday morning.
Only four names appear on the ballot for the four open seats on the board. However, there were contests for two of the seats, as write-in candidates filed to run for the board.
Aaron Schuster of Highland and John Hipskind, who withdrew their regular nominating papers following objections to their petitions, did not have their names appear on the April 4 ballot. But voters could write them in.
Because membership on the Board of Education is restricted to a maximum of three members from any congressional township, the election set up as Schuster, Hipskind, and incumbent board members Duane Clarke, who has been on the board four years and serves as vice president, and Renè Friedel, a 14-year member who also serves as board president, all running for two seats available for residents of Saline Township. Sitting board member Joe Mott also lives in Saline Township, hence only the two open seats.
According to unofficial number from the Madison County clerk’s office, Friedel received 1,099 votes, Clarke got 951. There were 2,116 votes cast for write-in candidates, but it was not clear how those votes were divided, so winners were not yet known Wednesday morning.
Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza said totals would likely not be ready until Wednesday afternoon, at the earliest. But it could be Thursday before all the counting was completed.
There were two more board positions up for election in the spring general consolidated election.
Incumbent board member Steven Price of Highland opted not to seek re-election.
Jim Gallatin of Highland, also an incumbent, and Zachary Lewis of Alhambra filed petitions to seek the other two open spots on the board. Gallatin lives in Helvetia Township and Lewis in Alhambra Township. So they faced no opposition. Gallatin received 1,427 votes, and Lewis received 1,384.
Comments