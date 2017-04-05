Alhambra Fire Department seeking volunteers

Edwardsville
Spaghetti dinner to benefit U of I Extension programs
Come out and help support the Madison County Extension Education Foundation, 4-H Youth Development, Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists, and Extension programs in Madison County. The Extension will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 8 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Road in Edwardsville, to benefit all those programs.
County Genealogical Society to meet
The Madison County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. April 12 in the community room at the Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kanasas St. Sharon Kilzer will give a presentation on the 1763 “Massacre of the Conestoga.” Guests are always welcome.
Pocahontas
Residents can adopt a tree
The village of Pocahontas is replacing several trees in both of its parks and is offering individuals and businesses the chance to adopt one of the new trees for $200. A small plaque or stone will be placed beside the tree with names of those who adopted the tree. For more information, or to adopt a tree, contact Karen Heilig or Vanessa Maroon at the Village Hall at 669-2431.
New Douglas
Township to hold annual meeting
The annual town meeting of New Douglas Township offers the township residents an opportunity to understand and engage in conversations about the work accomplished by the township in the last year. This annual meeting helps to inform the residents about the work of the township and how it impacts on their lives and about the use of their tax funds in New Douglas Township. Residents of the township have an opportunity to ask questions about the work of the township and learn more. All township residents are invited to attend.
The agenda will include the election of a moderator, reports from the township attorney, highway commissioner and supervisor. There will also be updates on the Rec Plex and Community Garden/Farmers Market and comments from electors.
The meeting will be held at 8 p.m. April 11 in the conference room at the New Douglas Rec Plex Conference Room, 310 S. Main.
Alhambra
Volunteers wanted for fire department
Alhambra Fire Chief Alan Daiber is ready to start recruiting young people to join the department. He has a 40-man available roster and as of right now there are 31 firefighters. Daiber said he would prefer to have a full roster.
Years ago, many of the firefighters worked in the village or farmed nearby, which was a big help in the event of daytime fires. Now, most of the firefighters work away from town and are not readily available. This makes it necessary many times to call in mutual aid from surrounding communities.
To join the fire department you must be at least 18 years old and be able to attain a Class B driver’s license, in order to drive the fire truck. Training is available and fire gear is provided. Firefighter 2 and EMT extended training is also available and paid for by the fire district.
Fire fighters have drills at 7 p.m. Mondays and monthly meetings on the third Tuesday of the month at 8 p.m.
Contact any firefighter or go to a drill or a meeting to get an application.
Township set annual meeting
The Alhambra Township Annual Meeting will take place at 7 p.m. April 11 at the Township Hall, located at101 East Main St., and will be followed by the regular township meeting.
First Baptist Church to present musical
The First Baptist Church of Alhambra will present an evangelistic musical called, “Jesus Saves” on April 9 at 2 p.m. at Alhambra Care Center. A second performance will be April 16 at 10:15 a.m. at the church.
Grantfork
Cemeteries need to be cleaned up
The Cemetery Committee is asking everyone to please remove old flowers and seasonal decorations from graves at both Calvary and St. Gertrude cemeteries so spring cleanup may begin on the grounds.
Centennial Committee to meet
The date for the next Grantfork Centennial Committee meeting has been changed to April 20 at 7 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center.
Glen Carbon
Buck Road Cemetery Association to meet
The annual meeting of the Buck Road Cemetery Association will be held at 2 p.m. April 9 at the Glen Carbon Senior Community Center, located at 191 N. Main St., behind Glen Carbon Village Hall. Officers will be elected at the meeting.
