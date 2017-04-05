Guest speaker to talk youth sports at special event in Highland

Education
Author to speak about youth sports
Youth sports has changed over the years, especially the role of coaches and parents.
Speaker and author John O’Sullivan, will be in Highland on April 11 to speak about the importance of keeping the kids involved in youth sports, how to focus on the player first, and myths involving youth sports. For more information about Changing the Game Project, visit changingthegameproject.com.
O’Sullivan will speak at Highland Middle School from 7 to 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Babysitting clinic offered at KRC
The Highland Civic Woman’s Club is hosting a babysitting clinic for interested youth, ages 11 to 14, at the Korte Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to noon April 29. The course is free with an option to either purchase a book or printing it personally. For more information or to reserve a spot, email Laura Wilken at lwilken@highlandil.gov.
Highland IFBW to hold “Speak Off” competition
The Education Committee of Highland IFBW will meet host the April meeting April 10 at the Highland Middle School, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be the group’s annual Speak Off competition. Participants will be judged in three areas: a personal interview, a four-minute prepared speech on a topic provided, and a two-minute impromptu speech. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to participate in the State Speak-Off to be held during the State Convention of Illinois Business Women in Champaign-Urbana in May, where she will compete against others from throughout the state.
In addition, five Highland High School seniors will participate in the Speak-Off at the high school level to increase their presentation skills and build self-confidence. Due to a last-minute school conflict the evening of April 10, these students will present their interviews and four-minute speech presentations via taping prior to the event.
According to Education Chair Donna Plocher, the evening promises to be an exciting one featuring these six outstanding young women participating in the Speak Off. Anyone interested in attending is invited to do so. Desserts and beverages will be provided.
Highland IFBW is an organization of “women helping women” and meets the second Monday of each month. All women are welcome and invited to attend. Make your reservation to attend with Susie by phone at 618-520-7039 or email to susiebullit@yahoo.com by April 7 at noon.
Meetings
Silver Creek DAR to meet
The Silver Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting April 8 at the Latzer Library Auditorium in Highland. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Chapter member Lola DeGroff will present a program on “Female American Indian Patriots.”
The National Society DAR has one of the world’s premier genealogical resource centers. Did you know that recently, after nearly a decade of volunteer work by DAR members and staff, the DAR put its Genealogical Research System on-line? The GRC is a combination of several databases created in recent years to organize the large quantity of information that the DAR has collected since its inception in 1890. The GRC includes several databases as well as recommended resources for genealogical research and access to the online DAR Library catalog. The databases can be accessed on the Society’s website at dar.org/national-society/genealogy.
Additionally, the Illinois DAR Genealogical Library Collection is housed at the C.E. Brehm Library in Mount Vernon, Ill.
For more information on the Silver Creek Chapter contact Lola at 618-667-8660.
Historical Society to meet
The Highland Historical Society will hold its quarterly membership meeting April 12 at 7 p.m. the Highland Home, 1600 Walnut St.
Roads
Lane closures set on I-70
The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to have a lane closure in each direction on Interstate 70 from Prairie Road to Baumann Road near Highland, the agency said.
Pavement repair work on the highway was scheduled to begin Monday, weather permitting, and be completed by the fall, IDOT said.
Traffic will be maintained using message boards, flaggers, signs and other traffic control devices, IDOT said.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, April 10: Mexican lasagna, Spanish rice, lemon pepper asparagus, pear cobbler.
Tuesday, April 11: Chicken and dumplings, steamed broccoli, chocolate layer dessert.
Wednesday, April 12: Buttermilk ranch chicken, baked beans, squash medley, lemon cream pie.
Thursday, April 13: Resident’s choice.
Friday, April 14: Pot roast, roasted carrots, potatoes and onions, dinner roll, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
