Highland PTO Bunny Run

Tess Korte and Ashley Knackstedt got in the spirit for the Highland PTO “Bunny 5K Fun Run & Walk” on Saturday, April 1 at the Highland Primary School campus.
Curt Libbra
clibbra@bnd.com
Brayson Stroehlein warms up before the Highland PTO “Bunny 5K Fun Run & Walk” on Saturday, April 1 at the Highland Primary School campus.
From left, Reed Rinderer, Nick Judge, Abbi Regan and Ethan Smith bolt from the starting line at the Highland PTO “Bunny 5K Fun Run & Walk” on Saturday, April 1 at the Highland Primary School campus. Smith was the first runner to cross the finish line of the untimed race.
Avery Stroehlein warmed up by playing a game of tag before the Highland PTO will have a “Bunny 5K Fun Run & Walk” on Saturday, April 1 at the Highland Primary School campus.
