Easter Bunny will be hopping to many egg hunts around Highland

News Leader Easter Egg Hunt
The annual Easter Egg hunt, hosted by the Highland News Leader and participating merchants, is slated for 2 p.m. April 8 on the downtown Square in Highland.
Children from toddlers through third grade may participate in the free event.
They will be divided into four age groups. Parents may help the toddlers to 3-year-old group, but they are asked to let older children hunt for the eggs on their own.
Children should bring their own baskets or bags to fill and are asked to pick up about five or six eggs to ensure all children get some eggs.
If there’s inclement weather, the hunt will be moved to the Weinheimer Community Building, 1100 Main St.
Eggs are donated by Title Max.
Civic Woman’s Club Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
The Highland Civic Woman’s Club will host its annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 8 to 11 a.m. April 8 at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St. in Highland. The club will have Chris Cakes Pancakes, photos with the Easter Bunny, crafts, a live bunny petting zoo, and face painting. There will also be an awesome line-up of raffle baskets. Tickets will be $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance from any club member.
Highland Hope Flashlight Egg Hunt
Highland Hope UMC, 12846 Daiber Road, will have its annual flashlight Easter egg hunt at 7:15 p.m. April 8. The hunt is for children ages 1-10. Bring your own basket and flashlight. Weather permitting, the event will be outdoors. If not, well, there are lots of places to look indoors, too.
First Congregational Church Egg Hunt
First Congregational Church, 801 Washington St. in Highland, will have an Easter egg hunt, face painting, crafts, cookie decorating, family photos and refreshments following the Palm Sunday Worship Service at 10:15 a.m. April 16. For more information, go online at fcchighland.org.
Legacy Place Egg Hunt
Join the Easter celebration at Legacy Place, 220 Field Crossing Drive in Highland, at 2 p.m. April 8 with a special visit from the Easter Bunny and an Easter egg hunt. There will also be snacks, beverage and you can get your photo with the Easter Bunny. For more information, call 654-3737.
VFW Egg Hunt, Kite Flying Contest
The Highland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5694 will host its annual Easter egg hunt and kite flying contest beginning at 1 p.m. April 16. The event is open to the public and will be held regardless of the weather. Egg hunters will be divided into three age groups: 1 to 3 years old; 4 to 6 years old; and 7 to 10 years old.
Grantfork
Church to host egg hunt
The annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by our United for Others group at Grantfork United Church of Christ, 206 S. Locust St., will be held April 15 at 1 p.m. All ages are welcome. There will be egg hunts separated by ages, games, refreshments, and an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. Bring your basket and a friend.
Alhambra
Hitz to hold hunt
The Hitz Memorial Home Easter egg hunt will be April 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the home, located at 201 Belle St in Alhambra. The hunt is for children, newborns to fifth grade.
Salem UCC hunt
Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra will have an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. for ages newborn to those in fifth grade. It will be held on the north side of the church, located at 1117 W. North St. in Alhambra. The hunt will be held rain or shine.
Egg hunt to be held at park
The village of Alhambra, Jaycees and Community Club will sponsor and Easter egg hunt April 15 at the Alhambra Township Park at 1 p.m. This is open to children from newborn through fifth grade. Volunteers are needed to help fill eggs on either April 12 or 14, and also to help on the day of the hunt. Contact Patty Take at 618-580-4469 if you would like to help. There be no evening egg hunt this year.
Troy
Pentecostals to hold Spring Break Block Party/Egg Hunt
The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Illinois Route 162 in Troy, are hosting their annual Spring Break Block Party and Easter Egg Hunt on April 12 at 7 p.m. for children ages 11 and under. There will be age-specific egg hunts, fun, games, prizes and more, all free. For more information, visit the online church, “Like” The Pentecostals of Troy on Facebook, follow @PentecostalTroy on Twitter, or call 667-6054. The church offers free bus rides to every church service and event.
Bethel Baptist Spring Fling
Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Road in Troy, will host its annual Spring Fling and Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon April 15. The event is free to the community and will also include face painting, snacks, drinks and lots more. For more information, call 667-7775.
Eggstravaganza at Tri-Township
The eighth annual Easter Eggstravaganza, sponsored by Tri-Township Park District, will be held from 9 a.m. to noon April 8.
The event is free (bring an item for the food pantry) and will include a visit from the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt, face painting and a balloon artist. Egg hunts will be divided into four groups: ages 0-2; ages 3-4; ages 5-6; and ages 7 and up. One girls bike and one boys bike, with helmets, and St. Louis Cardinals tickets will also be raffled.
Call the Tri-Township Park Office at 667-6887 for more information.
New Douglas
Baptist church to host egg hunt at park
All ages are welcome to the annual Easter egg hunt at the New Douglas Township Park, sponsored by New Douglas Baptist Church, April 8. The event will start at 2 p.m. at the pavilion and then go onto the ball field.
Pierron
Highland-Pierron Fire Department Egg Hunt
The fourth annual Highland-Pierron Fire Department Easter Egg Hunt is set for April 9 at the PIC Park in Pierron, starting at 1 p.m. In addition to egg hunts, which are divided by age, there will be a bounce house, tours of the fire trucks, face painting, visiting the Easter Bunny, and more.
St. Jacob
Village Easter Egg Hunt
The village of St. Jacob will host its annual Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. April 9 at St. Jacob Township Park. The hunt is for children up to fifth grade. The hunt will be held rain or shine. The Easter Bunny will arrive by fire truck around 12:45 p.m.
Marine
Firefighters’ Auxiliary Egg Hunt
The Marine Firefighters’ Auxiliary Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 1 p.m. April 9 at the Marine Fireman’s Park. The event is for children up to 8 years old.
