Highland area police briefs: March 24-30

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Man charged with sexual assault of child
Kenneth R. South, 29, of Cottage Hills was released from Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro on March 29, and Highland police were there to meet him with charges for allegedly sexually abusing a young girl, HPD Detective Brian McClenahan said.
Highland police have charged South with three counts predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.
Police allege that South, between July 2011 and December 2013, improperly touched and sodomized a girl less who was less than 13 years old at the time of the alleged incidents. South was an acquaintance of the victim’s mother and had stayed with them for a time in Highland, McClenahan said.
He was taken to Madison County Jail, and his bond was set at $200,000.
State troopers arrest trucker for DUI on safety check day
The driver of a tractor-trailer who was under the influence of alcohol managed to drive from Springfield to Troy before Illinois State Police stopped him Wednesday afternoon, March 29, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr.
Johnny Conley, a truck driver from Oklahoma, was swerving into both southbound lanes, according to sworn law-enforcement statements. Conley was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and received five tickets.
“Conley had red, bloodshot and glassy eyes,” smelled of alcohol, and had an open container in the cab of his truck, according to sworn law enforcement reports.
Conley’s blood alcohol content was 0.149 percent, according to the charges, almost twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
Illinois State Police pulled over Conley during a 24-hour tractor trailer safety check in memory of Trooper James Sauter, who was struck and killed in his squad car near Chicago by a driver who had fallen asleep. The safety checks were deemed “Operations Sauter 2017.”
Conley’s truck was traveling at roughly 70 mph, Dye said. Calls to 911 began flooding in from Springfield around 2:30 p.m. and continued until a trooper was finally able to pull Conley over near Troy.
“He could have caused another cop or trooper in the line of duty to be hit and killed because of him being irresponsible behind the wheel,” Dye said. “Thank God the trooper was able to pull him over before he killed himself or somebody else.”
An open bottle of whiskey was found in the semitrailer cab, Dye said. Conley was booked into the Madison County Jail.
Truck drivers with a Class A license can potentially be disqualified from driving a tractor-trailer for the rest of their lives, Trooper said.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Ashlie Landolt, 26, of Highland was arrested on March 24 on a warrant from Highland police for failure to appear in court on a battery charge. Landolt posted bond and was released.
▪ Travis S. Barton, 36, of Troy was arrested by HPD on March 25 of a warrant from Glen Carbon police for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Barton was turned over to Glen Carbon police.
▪ Brett A. Heinz, 25, of Highland was arrested by HPD on March 25 on a warrant from Clinton County for failure to appear in court a charged of operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. He posted bond and was released.
▪ Sean J. Heinemeier, 33, of Highland was arrested on March 26 on a warrant from Bond County for failure to pay a fine on a speeding conviction. HPD additionally charged him with domestic battery for allegedly placing his hands on the face and neck of a female family member, then pushing her to the floor, causing her to injure her face, neck and back.
▪ Nathan B. Shires, 39, of Highland was arrested by HPD on March 27 on three warrants. He was wanted on a felony fugitive from justice warrant from St. Louis city police for heroin possession. Wood River police also had a warrant out for Shires for failure to appear in court on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. Highland police also had a warrant for Shires’ arrested on a possession of a controlled substance charge. He was taken to the Madison County Jail.
Man charged with felony theft
Highland police charged Timothy L. Patterson, 36, of Trenton on March 27 with felony theft greater than $10,000. Police allege that Patterson took brewing equipment in February from property that he had been renting out in Highland. His bond was set at $50,000.
Man charged with burglary
Highland police charged with Joshua S. Reckmann, 23, of Alhambra on March 29 with two counts of residential burglary. Police allege that Reckmann entered a home on 13th Street with the intent to commit a theft. Reckmann’s bond was set at $100,000.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
March 24
▪ Larry Duck, 52, of Deatsville, Alabama was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, and failure to signal when required.
March 25
▪ Stephen Cooper, 24, of Highland was charged with speeding.
March 26
▪ No tickets issued.
March 27
▪ James Williams, 53, of Trenton was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communication device while driving.
March 28
▪ No tickets issued.
March 29
▪ Matthew K. Fox, 39, of Highland was charged with trespass to real property.
March 30
▪ Matias Herrera, 54, of Collinsville was charged with not having a valid driver’s license.
