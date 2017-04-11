St. Paul students make blankets for needy

The sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students at St. Paul Catholic School in Highland have been busy making no-sew fleece blankets to donate to various groups in the community.
Due to the generosity of a grant from the Highland Rotary Club, the Highland Community Enrichment Class has been able to purchase more than 30 blanket kits. The students have been putting the blankets together in class. So far, they have donated the blankets to several families in the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry’s Christmas Adopt-a-Family program. Many more blankets were donated to St. Louis Children’s Hospital through Carol Huelsmann and her Galen’s Blankets program and to members of our the Highland community.
The students have truly enjoyed making the blankets to help those in their community.
