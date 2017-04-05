Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois elect directors, recognize volunteers

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois held its eighth annual meeting April 1 at the Holiday Inn in Mount Vernon. During the meeting, approximately 350 Girl Scout members — adults and girls — from throughout southern Illinois elected board of director members and received a “State of the Council” report from Linda Manley, GSSI Board of Director chair, and Sarah Durbin, GSSI chief executive officer.
In addition, Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recognized top Girl Scout volunteers which are the heart of Girl Scouting. GSSI’s nearly 5,000 Girl Scout volunteers play an important role in providing leadership programming and opportunities for over 12,400 girls in southern Illinois. The theme for this year’s GSSI 8th Annual Meeting was GSSI Growing Stronger Together.
Heart of Gold Award
Angie Zahn of Trenton, who volunteers with Service Unit 202 in Clinton and St. Clair counties, received the Heart of Gold Award, which recognizes the long-term impact a volunteer has had on girls and adults in his/her community through involvement in Girl Scouting. The service of this volunteer has been an integral part of maintaining and recruiting new girls and/or adults in one or more areas of the council.
Appreciation Pin
The Appreciation Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. This service, which has had measurable impact on at least one geographic area of service, helps the council reach and surpass its mission-delivery goals for that area.
Local winners included Melissa Huckleberry and Christina McGlasson of SU 110 in Highland, Ron Labbee of ClinClair SU 202, and Sherry Sutton of SU 7 in Bond County.
President’s Award
The President’s Award recognizes the efforts of a service-delivery team or committee whose exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience surpassed team goals and resulted in significant, measurable impact toward reaching the council’s overall goals.
ClinClair SU 202 won the award and was also recognized with the Service Unit Trifecta award, which is presented to any SU earning the President’s Award three consecutive years.
Volunteer of Excellence Award
The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes those volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls in any pathway to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through use of the National Program Portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members.
Local winners included Terry Menz of SU 110 in Highland; Cindy Kennedy, Michelle Kious, Kim Lager, Katie Maples and Cheralee Vohlken, all of SU 7 in Bond County; and Jessica Silvia of ClinClair SU 202.
Board of Directors
Susan Bowman of Highland was named the council’s treasurer.
Bowman is the secretary/treasurer of The Korte Co. in Highland. She was a Girl Scout from first through 12th grade and received the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award. She also served as a Girl Scout troop leader from 1993 to 1999 for her daughter’s troop. She also serves on the Faith Countryside Homes Board of Directors and served previously on the board of directors of Latzer Library, Highland High School Band, Chestnut Health and was an Allocations Committee Member with Alton United Way.
She is also currently a member at large of the Girls Scouts Board of Directors and serves on the Finance Committee and Property Task Force.
Linda Manley of Highland will continue as chairperson and Angie Zahn of Trenton will continue as secretary.
Manley is a financial adviser with Edward Jones Investments. She is a Girl Scout Lifetime Member and has been involved with Girl Scouting for 40 years, first as a Girl Scout through high school and later as a troop leader, service unit Cookie chair and service unit treasurer. She brings outstanding skills and knowledge in fundraising, finance, business and technology. Manley also serves on the St. Paul Education Foundation board, Jarvis Township Senior Program board and the Troy/Maryville Chamber of Commerce board.
Zahn is the owner of Zahn Appraisal Service and is a broker with Strano & Associates Real Estate. She served as a past president of Girl Scouts of River Bluffs Council for six years and on the board of directors for 12 years. She has been Girl Scout mentor and Girl Scout leader for the past 29 years, and under her leadership, seven of her girls have earned the prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award. Zahn is a Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts and a founding member of GSSI’s Juliette Gordon Low Society.
In addition, Kaitlyn Barnett from Troy and Rowan Dothager from Staunton were selected as GSSI Girl Ex-Officio Board Members. As ex-officio board members,they will give advice and input to policies and other governance matters. The girls’ service on the board is for one year and provides these girls a great leadership opportunity and a voice for today’s girls. Ex-officios must be between the ages of 14-17.
