One write-in candidate claims Highland school board seat

Unofficial election totals show one incumbent and one write-in candidate as the top vote-getters for two contested seats on the Highland School Board.
Aaron Schuster, a write-in candidate, and René Friedel, who has served 14 years on the board and is its current president, topped the list of four candidates seeking two spots on the board open to residents of Saline Township.
Friedel’s vote total was 1,125. Schuster’s was 1,106. John Hipskind, who had run as a write-in along side Schutster received 1,096 votes. Incumbent board member Duane Clarke received 980 votes.
“I’m really excited,” said Schuster, an automotive technology instructor. “Very much humbled, very much honored. I can’t get over the fact that that many people came out and voted for me.”
Schuster, 37, said he is looking forward to helping the community and learning about being a board member. But he said he wishes Hipskind could sit the board with him.
“I wish it could be both of us,” said Schuster.
Hipskind, 37, an attorney, said that he is happy that Schuster won.
“I am extremely happy that Schuster will be on the board,” Hipskind said. “He will be a great addition. It is very humbling to know that so many people came out to write my name down. I came up short, but that’s OK. I am still happy with what we accomplished. I am going to go back to being a lawyer and dad.”
Friedel, 54, a local business owner, said that she is honored voters picked her to serve another four years.
“I am also extremely excited to begin working with other individuals that are passionate about our students and their education,” she said. “I look forward to establishing a working relationship with all the new board members.”
Friedel said she has the utmost respect for Clarke, an attorney who had served on the school board for one term, and that he had served the district well.
“He will be missed,” Friedel said. “However, this does not end his advocacy for the students and this district. Duane has impeccable integrity. I have learned a lot from him.”
Clarke, 46, did not answer requests for comment.
The election results will not be official until the canvas is completed on April 25. Mail-in votes that were postmarked April 4 can still be counted, if they are received by the county clerk’s office by April 18.
When voters went to the polls April 4, they saw only four names were on the ballot.
Schuster and Hipskind filed to run as regular candidates, but Clarke and Friedel filed objections to their nominating petitions, saying they had not collected the requisite number of signature from voters within the district.
Schuster and Hipskind ultimately withdrew their nominating papers, following the objections. However, they decided to run as write-in candidates.
Membership on the Board of Education is restricted to a maximum of three members from any congressional township. Sitting board member Joe Mott also lives in Saline Township, therefore only two seats were open.
Because of this, the election set up as Schuster, Hipskind Clarke and Friedel all running for the two available spots afforded to Saline Township residents.
There also were two more board positions up for election.
Jim Gallatin of Highland, also an incumbent, and Zachary Lewis of Alhambra filed petitions to seek the other two open board positions. Incumbent board member Steven Price of Highland opted not to seek re-election.
Gallatin, a retired teacher, administrator and coach in the Highland School District, lives in Helvetia Township. Lewis, a 36-year-old engineer, lives in Alhambra Township. Neither faced opposition. Gallatin received 1,427 votes, and Lewis received 1,384.
This will be Lewis’s first term on the board.
“I’m excited to get in there and learn,” Lewis said. “I think that it’s a really good deal.”
