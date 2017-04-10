Baseball Bulldogs win all four games last week

The Highland baseball Bulldogs won all four of their games last week to run their overall winning streak to six games.
First on Monday, April 3, Highland traveled to GCS Ballpark in Sauget and scored five runs in the top of the seventh innings to rally for a 12-8 come-from-behind victory over the Granite City Warriors.
Next on Friday, the Bulldogs scored another 12-8 come-from-behind win, this time over the host Wesclin Warriors after scoring once in the top of the seventh and then rallying for four in the eighth.
Then on Saturday at Glik Park, Highland pulled out the broom to sweep the visiting Jacksonville Crimsons by the scores of 11-4 and 10-3.
The six-game win streak has shot the Bulldogs’ record up to 8-1.
Highland 10, Jacksonville 3
With the game tied at 2-2, the Bulldogs surged for five runs in the home half of the fourth and three more in the bottom of the fifth to put the game out of reach.
Highland outhit the Crimsons 11-5 and drew seven walks. The Bulldogs also committed just one error compared to Jacksvonville’s three defensive miscues.
Brock Troxell and Jonathan Dickman were the top hitters after both swung to a 3-for-4 game at the dish. Troxell also stole two bags, drove in three runs and scored twice, while Dickman also doubled, stole one base, knocked in two and scored once.
Contributing one hit each for the Bulldogs were Jacob Willis (double, one walk, two runs), Connor Pinsker (one RBI), Michael Riffel (one run), Colten Knebel (double, one walk) and Dylan Knebel.
Additionally, Elliott Prott had one walk, two RBIs and one run without the benefit of a hit, and Payne Waldmann (3-0) was credited with the win after giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits and no walk while striking out four in five innings.
Prott threw two scoreless innings with two strikeouts.
Highland 11, Jacksonville 4
After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, the Bulldogs quickly found their stroke and took complete control with a five-run second followed by a three-run second. Then after the Crimsons got two back in the top of the fifth, Highland got a single tally in bottom half and tacked on two more in the sixth.
Colten Knebel powered Highland’s 11-hit assault after going a perfect 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Chipping in two hits apiece were Pinsker and Dylan Knebel. Pinsker also drove in two runs while Knebel also doubled and scored once.
Adding one hit each for Highland were Braden Rehkemper (one walk, two RBIs), Willis (double, one walk, two runs), Troxell (double, two walks, one run), and Robert Sigman (one walk, one run).
Jake Ramsey (2-0) got the win despite having a bumping start in which he allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out four.
Prott recorded the save by going three full innings and surrendering no runs on just one hit while fanning three.
Highland 12, Wesclin 8 (8 innings)
The Bulldogs and Warriors traded the lead back and forth throughout until Highland scored once in the seventh to send the game into extra innings before rallying for a four-spot in the eighth to earn the hard-fought victory.
Leading the Bulldogs’ 10-hit attack were Mitchell Focht, Troxell, and Pinsker all with two hits apiece. Focht and Pinsker both drove in two runs while Pinsker also scored twice.
In addition, Dylan Knebel doubled and had three RBIs and Garrett Marti added a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Sigman (2-0) earned the win on the mound after throwing a scoreless bottom of the eighth in which he allowed just one hit.
Trailing 8-7 in the top of the seventh, Willis was hit by a pitch with one out. After the second out, Willis stole second and then came around to score on Focht’s single to center.
In the eighth, Evan Herman drew a leadoff walk and Troxell singled on a bunt. After Diaz sacrificed, Herman scored the go-ahead run on Pinsker’s RBI fielder’s choice in which no out was recorded. Then after Marti was hit by a pitch to load the bases, the second out was made before Dylan Knebel unloaded the bases with a three-run double to center field to plate Troxell, Pinsker and Marti.
Blake Bernhardt topped all hitters in the game with three hits. Also for the Warriors, Josh Demage added two hits and Alonzo Nunez and Zach Swaim each had one hit, two RBIs and one run scored.
Highland 12, Granite City 8
After striking out in his previous at-bat, Highland sophomore catcher Mitchell Focht had a chance to deliver in a much more crucial and clutch situation when he stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh with the bases loaded, two outs and the Bulldogs trailing 8-7. Focht redeemed himself in the biggest way possible by mashing a first-pitch fastball for a game-clinching three-run double to give the Bulldogs a 10-8 lead.
Highland would never relinquish its advantage, tacking on two more in the frame to make it a five-run final frame. Prott followed Focht’s decisive blow with a run-scoring double of his own to extend the lead to 11-8. After Herman walked, Troxell lined a single to right to bring Prott around to score for the game’s final tally.
The contest was delayed about half an hour by rain and lightning and a steady drizzle came down for the majority of the game. But the turf field enabled the teams to complete the contest
Highland sprayed the ball all over the spacious park all game long. The Bulldogs had 11 hits, five of which were extra bases (four doubles and one triple). In addition, Highland coaxed a whopping 10 walks.
Diaz and Troxell shared game-high hit honors with three apiece. Diaz slugged a double, drove in a pair of runs and scored a pair of runs, while Troxell also belted a double, knocked in the one and scored twice.
Prott added two hits, one RBI and one run while Marti also swatted a triple and drove in two.
But no hit was any bigger than Focht’s game-winning three-run drive.
Outside of the fourth inning where he gave up four runs on four hits, Highland pitcher Conner Pinsker held the Granite City offense in check. Overall, Pinsker allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits. He walked none and struck out three.
Ramsey came in to relieve Pinsker in the sixth and had a very rocky outing as he was charged for three runs (two earned) on two walks and one hit without recording an out.
Sigman recorded the win after throwing two shutout innings on one hit and one base on balls. He also struck out one.
