HHS reels off four more wins, runs perfect record to 9-0

The Highland High School softball team reeled off four more wins in just the span of three days last week to run its unbeaten record to 9-0 to start to the season.
First on Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs traveled to East Alton-Wood River and buried the Oilers 17-5 in five innings.
Next on Friday, Highland played host to Alton Marquette and edged out the Explorers 5-2.
Finally on Saturday, the Bulldogs mauled the visiting Belleville West Maroons in a doubleheader sweep by the scores of 9-4 and 8-0.
Highland has outscored its nine opponents by a lopsided margin of 83-18.
Highland 8, Belleville West 0
Senior left-handed ace Aubrey Hacke, a University of Nebraska Omaha recruit, was lights out in lifting her perfect record to 4-0 and lowering her ERA to 1.67.
Hacke was masterful en route to blanking the Maroons on just three hits and two walks while punching out 10. She also received plenty of support as the Bulldogs outhit Belleville West 11-3.
Highland scored the only run it really needed with a single tally in the first inning but there was plenty more where that came from. The Bulldogs tacked on three runs in each of the third and fourth frames and finished with a single run in the sixth.
Junior catcher Lauren Baer had a perfect day at the dish after going 4-for-4 with one triple, one double and four runs batted in. Baer is second on the team with a hefty .483 batting average, which only slightly trails senior first baseman Hannah Miener’s team leading average of .484.
Miener, a Danville College pledge, and junior left fielder Kourtney Zobrist supplied two hits apiece. Miener also doubled, drove home two runs and scored two runs while Zobrist scored a game-high three runs.
In addition, Hacke contributed one double, one walk and a pair of RBIs.
In the first inning, Miener hit a two-out single and Baer chased her home with a triple for the only run Highland would need with Hacke dealing on the mound.
In the three-run third, Baer doubled to drive home Zobrist (single) and two batters later, Hacke smacked a double of her own to drive in a pair of runs.
Miener keyed the three-run fourth with a two-run double to left and Baer followed with a single to right to bring Miener around to score.
Baer then closed out the scoring with another run-scoring single in the sixth.
Highland 9, Belleville West 4
The Maroons led 2-0 after the first inning and then 4-2 after two innings before the Bulldogs rallied to tie it with a run in each of the third and fourth frames, then took the lead for good with a five-spot in the fifth.
Collecting multiple hits for Highland were Miener, Hacke, junior center fielder Hannah Sullens and Zobrist.
Miener went 3-for-4 with one double, one RBI and one run scored.
Hacke, Sullens and Zobrist all ripped out two hits apiece.
Hacke slugged a pair of doubles, walked once, knocked in one and scored twice, while Sullens drove in two runs and scored one, and Zobrist added one walk, one RBI and two runs.
In addition, senior third baseman Reily Kassay, a Missouri Baptist recruit, chipped in a triple, two RBIs and one run and junior right fielder Addison Rinderer had a triple and two RBIs.
Junior right-hander Kirsten Plocher went the distance and struck out seven to run her unblemished record to 5-0. Despite being touched for four earned runs on six hits, Plocher’s ERA stands at an impressive 1.89.
Highland 5, Alton Marquette 2
Rinderer and Hacke both had big games at the dish and in the field.
Rinderer went 2-for-3 and drove in the game’s first two runs with a triple into the right-field corner in the bottom of the second inning.
And in the fifth, Rinderer made a rare web gem in right field when she charged a hard line drive, scooped it up cleanly and fired a bullet to first base to get the Alton Marquette runner by a full step.
The Explorers entered the contest with a solid 6-1 record, which included a 4-0 win over two -time defending Class 1A state champion Hardin-Calhoun on April 1.
But Rinderer, along with her teammates including left-handed ace Hacke, kept the Explorers in check.
Hacke, who had not pitched in 11 days due to inclement weather, turned in a dominant performance. The crafty southpaw fired a complete-game three-hitter and was dominant in six of the seven innings. She surrendered only one hit and faced just one batter over the minimum through the first five frames.
In the sixth, Hacke had a brief wild spell in which she walked two hitters and gave up two runs.
But she regained her composure to face the minimum in the seventh with the help of a game-ending double play.
Highland pushed across a pair of unearned runs in the second to take control. A two-out error by Marquette set the stage for Rinderer’s deep drive to right that brought in two runs.
Hacke helped herself in the fourth by ripping a run-scoring triple to right to push the lead to 3-0.
Marquette hit the board with two runs on two hits and two walks in the sixth.
Catcher Lauren Baer added a pair of singles to the Bulldogs’ eight-hit attack while she also gunned down an attempted base stealer. Hannah Sullens, Reily Kassay and Hannah Miener also added one hit each.
Sullens also knocked in a run with a single in the two-run fourth and Baer made it 5-0 with a RBI single in the fifth to score Miener (single).
Highland 17, Wood River 5 (5 innings)
The Bulldogs pounded out 15 hits, seven for extra bases highlighted by four home runs. The East Alton-Wood River Oilers also committed six errors that helped lead to seven unearned runs.
Highland scored in all five innings, including putting up a crooked number in innings 2-5.
Hacke, Holzinger, Miener, Baer, Rinderer and Zobrist all collected multiple hits, with Hacke leading the way with three hits.
Holzinger, Baer, Rinderer and Zobrist each slugged an inside-the-park homer. Holzinger, Rinderer and Zobrist also each drove in three runs apiece. Zobrist also belted a triple and Baer also clubbed a double and knocked in a pair of runs.
In addition, Hacke and Baer both had two RBIs, Miener scored a game-high three runs, and Hacke, Rinderer, Holzinger and Lexi Gilliam all scored twice.
Plocher (4-0) earned the win for Highland after allowing five runs (two earned), six hits and one walk while striking out nine in the five innings.
Morgan Moxey took the loss for Wood River after being bashed for 15 runs (nine earned) and 12 hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.
Comments