Highland Breakfast with the Bunny

Hazel Bast smiles for the camera as Mia Dunn marvels at the Easter Bunny. Bunny photos were provided at the Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event, sponsored by the Highland Civic Woman’s Club.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Stella Thomas smiles after having her face painted like a bunny. A face and hand painting table was one of the attractions at the Highland Civic Woman’s Club event, Breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Kids could get anything from a bunny face to a soccer ball or flower painted on their hand.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Stella Klostermann sports a bib showing that it is her first Easter. Stella is being pushed in the Breakfast with the Easter Bunny by her mother Ann Klostermann. The breakfast was sponsored by the Highland Civic Woman’s Club.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Reilly Ailer catches a pancake thrown by Joel Sailor. Sailor is an employee of Chris Cakes, the business that catered the Highland Civic Woman’s Club event, Breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Sailor said that the business provides full service catering but their specialty is pancakes. “We love doing events like this,” he said.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Judd Nonn waits patiently for his turn to get a picture with the Easter Bunny. He plays with his freshly made bunny mask while sitting on the floor, during the Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, sponsored by the Highland Civic Woman’s Club.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Kale Rakers colors with his father, Jake Rakers, at the Breakfast with the Easter Bunny craft station. The event was sponsored by the Highland Civic Woman’s Club.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Allee Hauskins pets a bunny at the rabbit petting station during the Highland Civic Woman’s Club Breakfast With the Easter Bunny.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Joel Sailor throws a pancake to Zoe McLaughlin as her brother Myles watches. Zoe caught almost every pancake thrown to her, and even volunteered to catch the pancakes of her chaperone, Joy Krouper. Chris Cakes catered the Breakfast with the Easter Bunny Event, sponsored by the Highland Civic Woman’s Club.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Jennifer Evans shows Tegan Driscoll a bunny as her mother, Valarie Driscoll, holds her. Evans and her sons, Daniel and Timothy, have brought the bunnies to the Breakfast with the Easter Bunny for the last four years. Daniel and Timothy raise the bunnies for their 4-H club. The event is sponsored by Highland Civic Woman’s Club.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Braxton Anderson shows off his handmade bunny mask at the craft station during the Breakfast with the Easter Bunny sponsored by the Highland Civic Woman’s Club.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com