Around the Area: Rabies clinics to be held in St. Jacob, Marine

Fairview Heights
HeartLands Conservancy to host annual dinner
HeartLands Conservancy will host its 27th Annual Dinner and Green Leaf Achievement Awards on April 19 at the Four Points by Sheraton in Fairview Heights. Social hour and appetizers will begin at 5 p.m., and program starts at 6:15 p.m.
The meeting will focus on “Rare Habitats of Southwestern Illinois” and will feature Dr. Richard Essner, associate professor of biology at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Dr. Essner will be speaking about his research on the Illinois chorus frog, a threatened species, as well as his experience and research with Bohm Woods Nature Preserve, the last remaining old growth forest in Madison County.
HeartLands Conservancy will also present Green Leaf Achievement Awards to four outstanding organizations that embody its mission of sustaining and enriching southwestern Illinois’ diverse environmental resources. Awards will be given for Conservation and Protection of Natural Resources, Building Greener Communities, Engaging People withNature, and Volunteer(s) of the Year.
The organization will provide its 2016 Year-In-Review and highlight plans for 2017. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Board of Directors, staff, and members of the organization.
Tickets are $40 for HeartLands Conservancy members and $50 for non-members. For additional event details, or to register, contact Kim O’Bryan, director of development and events, at (618) 566-4451, ext. 10, kim.obryan@heartlandsconservancy.org or register on the website: heartlandsconservancy.org.
Collinsville
Troy Chamber “Casino Night” around the corner
The excitement is in the air for the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber’s Casino Night.
The event, which is the chamber’s fundraiser of the year, is scheduled for April 22 at Madison County Firemen’s Hall in Collinsville.
There will be real casino tables, roulette, craps and Texas hold ’em. Along with the casino activities, you will find a bags tournament, bucket raffle items, pull tabs, 50-50 and much more. You will enjoy the music of “Night Magic,” a photo booth from Plum Crazy and delicious catering from Cygan Delaney. There are many ways to participate: purchase event tickets, select a winning hand sponsorship level, donate an item for the bucket raffle, silent auction or pull tab booth, or purchase reverse raffle ticket.
Could you use $10,000? The chamber will pre-sell 500 reverse raffle tickets at $50 each, and a winner will be chosen at the event. You do not need to be present to win. The fun will be pulling out numbers all night, with every 25th pick awarded $50. Unlike other raffles, you want to be the last ticket drawn — those are the ticket holders who will be given the chance to split the $10K or continue to draw down to the last person.
Dress is whatever you would like casual, fancy whatever you feel comfortable in.
Tickets available at chamber website, troymaryvillecoc.com; at the chamber office, 647 East U.S. Highway 40; or from any chamber board member or ambassador. For more information, call 618-667-8769.
New Douglas
Solar power presentation to be given at Rec Plex
The Madison County Sustainability Program will provide a free community solar presentation in the conference room at the New Douglas Rec Plex, 310 S Main St., from 6 to 7 p.m. on April 18. Come learn about solar power and group buying opportunities to solarize communities in Madison County. No reservations are necessary. There is room for about 30 participants for this event.
Edwardsville
Highland Animal Shelter to host fundraiser at Edison’s
The Highland Animal Shelter will host a fundraiser at Edison’s Entertainment Complex 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville, on April 23 from 4 to 9 p.m. For $10, you get unlimited laser tag and bowling. Tickets can be purchased at the Highland Animal Shelter, 510 W. Monroe St. in Highland, through April 18. For more information, call 618-654-6067.
Marine
UCC to host trivia night
Marine United Church of Christ will host its 16th annual trivia night benefiting Hoyleton Youth & Family Services on April 29. Cost is $12 per person with eight players to a table ($96 per team). Prizes will be awarded for first and second place.
There will also be a raffle for three prizes: an Amazon Echo, Instax Mini 8 camera with film and a Kindle Fire 16GB tablet. Raffle tickets are $5 each for five for $20.
For more information, to reserve a table, or purchase raffle tickets, call the church at 618-887-4465.
The church is located at the intersection of Center Street and Illinois Route 143 in Marine.
HCE to hear presentation on human trafficking
On Tuesday, April 18 the Marine Unit of Madison County for Home and Community Education will have a program on human trafficking and how it could affect each of us. The meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Marine Senior Citizens Building. Refreshment committee for the evening is Janet Huene and Priscilla Plocher. Anyone interested in this month’s program or the HCE program is invited to attend.
Other upcoming HCE events include the annual Madison County meeting April 25 at LeClaire Christian Church in Edwardsville (Don’t forget your garden item for the silent auction baskets); the New Member Night (eligible members will receive an invitation) on May 16; and tour of Springfield, Illinois. (reservation form is in the BUZZ) on May 23.
Rabies clinics set in Marine, St. Jacob
The Highland Animal Hospital is hosting its annual vaccination clinic April 22 at the St. Jacob Fire Department from 8 to 9 a.m. and at the Marine Village Park from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Madison County residents will be required to pay the registration fee if your pet receives a rabies vaccine.
The vaccine fee schedule is:
▪ One-year rabies for dogs: $11, plus county registration fee
▪ Three-year rabies for dogs: $16, plus county registration fee
▪ Distemper/Parvo for dogs: $15
▪ Bordetella for dogs: $15
▪ One-year rabies for cats: $11, plus county registration fee
▪ Three-year rabies for cats: $16, plus county registration fee
▪ Distemper for cats: $15
▪ Leukemia for cats: $22
The Madison County registration fee schedule is:
▪ One-year rabies registration on a pet under 6 months or spayed/neutered: $10
▪ One-year rabies registration on a pet 7 months and older and not spayed/neutered: $30
▪ Three-year rabies registration fee on a pet spayed/neutered: $25
▪ Three-year rabies registration fee on a pet not spayed/neutered: $65
Call the Highland Animal Hospital with concerns or questions at 618-654-4688.
Breese
Lincoln interpreter to be at library
Abraham Lincoln interpreter David Wolfe will be at the Breese Public Library on April 15 at 1 p.m. Wolfe is a historical interpreter who lives in Kentucky. April 15 was chosen by the Breese Library for this presentation, as Abraham Lincoln was assassinated on Good Friday, April 15, 1865. This presentation is open to all ages.
Alhambra
Clean-up day set at Vincent Cemetery
Clean-up day for Vincent Cemetery will be April 22 at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to bring rakes, shovels, gloves, anything that may need to be used to get through weeds and winter debris. Vincent Cemetery is located on Mriscin Road in rural Alhambra.
Grantfork
Elementary school to host Nitro Joe
There will be a Nitro Joe Assembly on April 12 and an Erin's Law Presentation. Spring Break starts April 13-17.
The next PTO meeting will be held at Grantfork School at 6:30 p.m. April 18. The fifth-grade band students will play for all in attendance.
Centennial T-shirts for sale
The Grantfork Centennial T-shirts are in. These come in a selection of bright colors with a choice of two different logos. Sizes range from small up to 4X. Small to XL are $10 and 2X-4X are $14. Contact Wendy Reinacher-Heilig at 618-444-2520 to purchase the shirts. Proceeds will go toward the Centennial fund.
The date for the next Centennial Meeting has been changed to April 20 at 7 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center.
