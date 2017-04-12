Secretary of State’s Mobile Unit coming to Highland
Secretary of State Jesse White, in cooperation with Weinheimer Community Center, is offering drivers a chance to renew their driver’s license or vehicle registration renewal sticker, obtain a duplicate or corrected license, or obtain an Illinois identification card. White’s mobile unit will be available at the Weinheimer Community Center, located at 1100 Main St. in Highland, on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“I am pleased to work with the Weinheimer Community Center to bring my office’s services directly to the people,” said White. “This is another example of how my office continues to use technology as an ally to improve upon the delivery of services to Illinois residents.”
An applicant renewing a current Illinois driver’s license or identification card need only present a current valid driver’s license or identification card. If the applicant is applying for either a duplicate or corrected driver’s license or identification card the applicant must present two forms of identification. To find out what documents are considered acceptable identification, call 217-782-7044 or visit the Illinois Secretary of States website at cyberdriveillinois.com.
Health
Lions to provide free hearing, vision screenings
The Highland Lions Club will have Lions of Illinois Foundation’s Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Bus and Hearing Screening Bus at the St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Fair on April 18 at Knights of Columbus Hall in Highland. The screenings will be free and available to anyone and will run from 6:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The free diabetic retinopathy screening are for persons with diabetes, or those at risk for diabetes. The quality of life for people with diabetic retinopathy and other retinal disorders, such as macular degeneration, is dramatically impacted. Since early detection of such disorders is critical, persons with diabetes or those 55 or older are encouraged to take advantage of this free screening.
Deafness has no respect of age, wealth or rank — it strikes people of all economic, social and age categories with equal frequency. Hearing loss is probably the single most common chronic disability in the United States, occurring nearly four times as often as blindness. There are nearly 720,000 hearing impaired person in Illinois alone. Unfortunately, the problem is made worse since the deaf are least understood of all handicapped populations.
The Highland Lions Club urges any one to come to these free screenings at the health fair.
Meeting
Discussion to be held on closing Bethany Center
A special meeting for the Bethany Community Center, 14200 Rogier Road in Highland, will be held on Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m., to consider the closing of the building.
Relay for Life
“Crazy Bowl” fundraiser set at Poplar Junction
The Shuckin’ CUREsaders Relay for Life team will host a “Crazy Bowl” fundraiser April 22 at Poplar Junction, 301 Poplar St. in Highland. Doors open at 6 p.m., and bowling begins at 7 p.m. Cost is $20 per person and includes three games and shoe rental. There will also be a 50-50 drawing, silent auction and doors prizes. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information, call Karie Schuck at 618-558-0038 or Barbie Nix at 618-570-4698.
Food
Jaycees to host BBQ fundraiser for park
The Highland Jaycees will host a barbecue fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, 12616 State Route 143 in Highland. All proceeds will go to the new dog park at Dennis Rinderer Park in Highland. On the menu will be pork steak ($6), burgers ($4), brats ($3), as well as hot dogs, mac and cheese, beans, chips, soda and water, all for $1 each. Pre-orders can be texted/called in to Sarah at 618-792-3697. The Jaycees will deliver in town for group orders.
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, April 17: Stuffed shells with sauce, Italian blend vegetables, side salad with dressing, fruited gelatin.
Tuesday, April 18: Pork chop with mushroom gravy, buttered rice, Dutch cabbage, pumpkin crumble.
Wednesday, April 19: Roast turkey, baked sweet potato, Parmesan herbed cauliflower, dinner roll, banana split cake.
Thursday, April 20: Baked ham, au gratin potatoes, carrots and onions, glazed applesauce cake.
Friday, April 21: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable medley, pie of the day.
Comments