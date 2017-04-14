Highland area police briefs: March 31-April 6

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Police locate missing Highland juvenile
Highland police asked for the public’s help April 5 in finding a missing juvenile who needed medical attention.
Before going missing, the juvenile was last seen at his home around 8:45 p.m. when he left on foot wearing khakis and a black shirt.
Police reported the next morning that the juvenile had been located.
Milk truck driver seriously injured in roll-over crash on interstate
The driver of a tractor-trailer carrying milk was seriously injured after it turned over on westbound Interstate 270 near Interstate 55, according to the Troy Fire Department.
The crash caused milk to spill into a drainage ditch and snarled traffic around 6:30 a.m. Monday. The interstate was closed temporarily, but one lane was open by 9 a.m. as towing crews worked to clear the truck from the side of the roadway, a process that could take several hours.
A medical helicopter airlifted the driver to Saint Louis University Hospital, according to Troy Fire Chief Rick McCurdy. Though seriously injured, the driver was expected to survive, said Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. One of the fuel tanks was punctured, the fire chief said, but firefighters were able to plug it quickly.
The driver told police he was feeling unwell, causing him to crash, but he was unsure why, Dye said.
An Illinois State Police Certified Truck Inspector responded to determine if equipment failure or other issues may have caused the crash, Dye said.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
March 31
▪ No tickets issued.
April 1
▪ Christopher Howard, 32, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Wesley Pike, 25, of Highland was charged with driving with an expired license.
▪ Robert Jacobs, 18, of Highland was charged with speeding.
April 2
▪ Brooke Stephenson, 22, of Collinsville was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ Lisa A. Allen, 58, and Finis E. Allen, 58, both of Pocahontas, were each charged with theft in the same incident for allegedly taking multiple grocery snacks, a poster frame and one Ever Brite solar light from Walmart, having a total value of $62.12.
April 3-6
▪ No tickets issued.
