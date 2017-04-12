Rilee Koonce smiles next to the Easter Bunny at the annual Highland News Leader Easter Egg Hunt.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
As Wendy Gruenenfedler as escorts the Easter bunny into the square for the annual Highland News Leader Easter Egg Hunt, Rilee Koonce waves, eager to meet the celebrity of the day.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Cooper Capiano sits with his grandmother, Barbara Swims, before the annual Highland News Leader Easter Egg Hunt. On Barbara’s lap is a special basket, that she has had since she was the same age as Cooper. Cooper used his Grandmother’s childhood Easter basket during the egg hunt.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Four lucky kids won prizes after the found golden eggs in the annual Highland News Leader Easter Egg Hunt. Winners of the golden eggs Gunner Budde, 3, Paige Nguyen, 6, Maison Daiber, 6, and Levi Nierman,7, (left to right) smile for the camera with their bags of special treats.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Brian Whittaker holds his grandson, Oliver while trying to get a picture with the Easter Bunny. Oliver, like many children, was not too happy to meet the Easter Bunny. The fabled character was the star of the hour during the annual Highland News Leader Easter Egg Hunt.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Before the annual Highland News Leader Easter Egg Hunt, Chris Ebl holds his son Max, as he eyes some of the Easter eggs.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
After the annual Highland News Leader Easter Egg Hunt, Taylor and Brett Trame sit with their parents, Tim and Melissa Trame to look at their new-found eggs. They excitedly open their eggs to find what is inside.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Lily Winkeler holds up an Easter basket full of sweets. Her treasure trove of sweets came from eggs found in the annual Highland News Leader Easter Egg Hunt.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Hannah Linenfesler trots on the path towards and orange egg, hidden in the grass, her first Easter egg of the day. Hannah is participating in the annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Highland News Leader.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Ellerey and Easton Eberwein wait patiently in front of grass scattered with eggs for the start if the annual Highland News Leader Easter Egg Hunt. They sport bunny masks they both made earlier that morning at the Highland Civic Woman’s Club event, Breakfast with the Easter Bunny.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Colin Altgilbers walks towards his basket with his prize of an egg in each hand during the annual Easter Egg Hunt, which is sponsored by the Highland News Leader.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
After the Highland News Leader Easter Egg Hunt, Bryson Missey sits with his mother on the grass in the Highland Square. He picks through his eggs, held in a basket with his name written on it.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Blair Becker picks up an egg filled with goodies during the annual Highland News Leader sponsored Easter Egg Hunt. The event took place at the Highland Square at 2:00 p.m. Children of all ages came to claim their Easter eggs and to search for the golden eggs, which could be traded in for a special prize.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com