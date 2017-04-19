Around the Area: Textile Trailer will be at Alhambra school

Alhambra
Textile Trailer will be at school
The Textile Trailer will be parked at Alhambra School from April 28-May 8. The PTO will receive money based on the poundage of items collected.
Items that may go in the trailer are:
▪ Clothing: no mildew or wet fabrics, and no hangers. No carpets or rugs.
▪ Paired shoes: Preferably tied together or rubber banded. No holes in shoes. No insulated boots, house slippers, metal spikes, roller blades, ice skates or spiked heels over 2 inches.
▪ Accessories: Purses, handbags, backpacks, hats, and belts (must be functional and stored in boxes or bags).
▪ Toys: One-piece toys less than 12 inches. No puzzles, racetracks or board games. Building blocks or Legos must be in separate bag from other toys.
▪ Books: No magazines (includes Readers Digest). No hymnals, encyclopedias, romance books, thin kids’ books, spiral-bound books and calendars.
Note: There should be no tape or labels on the bags, as they recycle them, and they cannot have contaminants.
Grantfork
St. Gertrude to honor graduates
On April 30, second-graders at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork will receive their first Holy Communion. Morgan Dressler, Oliver Lewis, Christian Schwartz and Patton Weis will each be receiving the sacraments.
St. Gertrude will honor all young Catholic graduates to attend a special breakfast following 8 a.m. Mass on May 21. This breakfast is sponsored by Catholic Holy Family Society. Any college or high school graduate wishing to attend is asked to contact Wendy Essenpreis at 618-675-3304 by May 7. Any high school or college graduate who would care to be recognized in the Catholic Times is asked to contact the parish office with their name, school and what town their school is located. Information is needed by May 14.
