Highland Briefs: Auditions set for Hard Road’s “Lion King Jr.”

Theater
Auditions set for Hard Road’s “Lion King Jr.”
Auditions for “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” will be April 22-23 at the Highland Elementary School Auditorium, 1800 Lindenthal Ave. in Highland.
Although some older students could be cast at the discretion of the director, in general, students auditioning should be ages 7-14. Sign-ups will begin at 11:30 a.m., and auditions will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Those wanting to audition should arrive before noon.
All those auditioning should come dressed nicely. Pictures/headshots for publicity stills, program displays, etc., might be taken at auditions. All those auditioning must wear closed-tip shoes, no flip-flops or sandals.
Performance dates for “The Lion King Jr.” are scheduled for June 22-25. Parents should come prepared with their child’s availability schedule; all conflicts need to be listed.
Audition materials can be found on Hard Road Theatre’s website, hardroad.org.
Fundraiser
HHS softball team to hold car wash
The Highland High School softball team will hold a car wash and bake sale fundraiser on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at Rick’s Ace Hardware in Highland. Washes are by donation.
Donation
HACSM receives Rice Bowl grant
The Highland Area Christian Service Ministry (HACSM) food pantry has received an Operation Rice Bowl grant from the Diocese of Springfield, Ill., and Catholic Relief Services to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables and meat items to provide a healthier alternative for their clients’ food needs.
Catholic Charities has a long history of providing social services within the Diocese of Springfield. Operation Rice Bowl is a collection taken each year during the Lenten season at Catholic parishes throughout the diocese. It is designed to enhance the Lenten experience for participating families by focusing on values of self-sacrifice and fostering solidarity with the poor and hungry through prayer, fasting, learning and alms giving. Twenty-five percent of that collection is used to support local hunger-relief programs.
The Highland Food Pantry is grateful for the generosity of the parishioners in the Diocese of Springfield. The Operation Rice Bowl grant helps to fill the need of providing food to low-income families in the Highland area.
HACSM is located at 900 Chestnut St. in Highland and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Food pantry distribution dates are every Tuesday and Thursday and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The HACSM service area includes Highland, Grantfork, Alhambra, New Douglas, Pierron, Marine and St. Jacob. For more information, call (618) 654-9295.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, April 24: Meatloaf, baked potato, cauliflower with cheese sauce, bread, fruit crisp.
Tuesday, April 25: Salisbury steak, buttered egg noodles, steamed Brussels sprouts, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Wednesday, April 26: Herbed pork roast, baked sweet potato, peas, dinner roll, angel food cake with fruit.
Thursday, April 27: Crispy chicken sandwich, lettuce and tomato, tater tots, oatmeal cookie, fruit cocktail.
Friday, April 28: Fried fish, vinegar dressing cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, bread, frosted peanut butter cake.
Comments