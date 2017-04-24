Superhero Fun Run/Walk and Bike Rodeo offers activities for all ages

For the third year in a row, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital-Highland is giving local residents an opportunity to live out their dreams of being a superhero — for at least a day — and get some exercise at the same time.
The HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Superhero Fun Run/Walk event will be held May 20 on the campus of St. Joseph’s Hospital. Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero while completing a 5K fun run/walk course or participating in a 1-mile fun run/walk.
“We are very excited to be hosting our third Superhero Fun Run and adding to the activities with our Bike Rodeo,” said Amy Liefer, director of communications at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
During the Superhero Fun Run/Walk, runners and walkers of all ages and fitness levels are welcome to participate and are not required to dress up as a superhero. Whether participating with family members, friends, or individually, everyone is invited to come spend a beautiful spring day running or walking on the hospital’s new campus and enjoy special activities along the routes during the event.
Water and fruit will be available to event participants after completing their route courtesy of SODEXO. Water stations will also be available along the routes. No pets will be allowed at the event.
Participants can register online at raceentry.com. Availability of T-shirts is limited for registrations after April 29, but late and walk up registrations the day of the event are welcome. Participant event packets, which will include a superhero cape, can be picked-up in the St. Joseph’s Hospital main lobby May 19 from 5 to 7 p.m., and May 20 from 7 a.m. until the start time of the event.
The 5K run/walk is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., and the 1-mile run/walk starts at 9:30 a.m. The Superhero Fun Run/Walk event will take place rain or shine.
Bike Rodeo
This year, St. Joseph’s Hospital is extending the fun and will be hosting a Bike Rodeo with the Highland Police Department after the Superhero Fun Run/Walk in the parking lot of Highland High School.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will offer many kid-friendly events. The first 100 attendees in need of a bike helmet will receive a free helmet. All attendees can receive free helmet fittings and bike inspections with light maintenance services available. Anyone who completes the bicycle activities will be entered into a drawing for one of three bicycles.
Highland EMS and the Highland and Highland Pierron Fire Departments will be on site at the event with fire trucks and the fire prevention trailer. Refreshments, drawings, and giveaways will also be provided.
“The Bike Rodeo is part of our new community outreach plan to offer quarterly events which engage a variety of audiences throughout the year,” Liefer said.
For more information about the St. Joseph’s Hospital Superhero Fun Run/Walk or the Bike Rodeo, call Liefer at 618-651-2589.
