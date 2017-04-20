Bernell & Joan Deuser

Bernall and Joan Deuser of Highland will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary April 22 with a family dinner at the Highland Country Club.
Bernell and the former Joan Weindel were married April 14, 1952 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland by Monsignor William Whalen.
Bernell is a retired truck driver with Churchill Truck Lines. Joan is retired from the former Farmers and Merchants Bank.
They have three sons, David (Mary) Deuser of Highland, Tom Deuser of Highland and Gary Deuser of Sorento. The have three grandchildren, Stacy Emig of St. Louis, Scott Deuser of Chicago, and Brianne Deuser of Marion, Indiana.
