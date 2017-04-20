Spring Bloom Festival is Saturday in Highland

The Highland Tree Commission and Parks and Recreation Department will present the city’s annual Spring Bloom Festival on Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Highland Regional Arboretum at Silver Lake Park.
The Spring Bloom Festival is an annual event centered around the national Arbor Day Celebration.
There will be many exhibits and activities, including games and art projects for children, a plant sale, gardening information, and attendance prizes. Food and drinks will also be available.
Scheduled events include:
▪ Welcome and National Anthem, 9 a.m.
▪ Highland Community Chorus, 9:10 a.m.
▪ East Side Home Brewers, 9:30 a.m.
▪ Mushrooms, 10:15 a.m.
▪ First Cut portable saw mill, 10:15 a.m.
▪ Succulents, noon.
▪ World Bird Sanctuary “Raptors,” 1 p.m.
The day will also include memorial tree planting ($145/tree). To order a tree, or for more information, call 618-651-1386.
