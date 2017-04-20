Highland Home Museum to hold grand opening

The grand opening of the Highland Home Museum will be this Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, with the first tour of the museum starting at 1:30 p.m. and the last tour starting at 3:30 p.m.
Everyone should use the new entrance, which is located under the new white portico, which reads “Highland, 1600 Walnut.”
You can come in to the Highland Home using the new handicap accessible entrance, where there’s no steps. Please do not come in to the old entrance of the old 1912 building, as that will be an exit for those that can us the steps. For those not using the steps, go back to the elevator and take the next one available.
Don’t forget to sign the guest register book. (The guest book help on Saturday will be our twin great-granddaughters, Isabella and Melania Harris, and on Sunday will be Jack Grotefendt, our 11-½-year-old helper, who lent a hand several times getting the museum ready, gluing photos on our backgrounds for our lighted cabinets.)
Drivers should let out passengers under the portico and then park in the small south parking lot or in the NiCE Foundation parking lot (formerly Artex) or the Mosaic Church parking lot off of 13th Street.
The members of the Highland Home Board and other friends will park your car. For drivers who park their own cars, tell the other members of your group to let the organizers inside that you are coming, so that you won’t be left behind for your group’s tour.
Once you’re inside, the ladies of the Highland Home Board and Friends will assist you to the dining room where you be seated. Tours will be on a first-come, first-served basis. When it’s your turn, the ladies will take you to the elevator, so that will take you to the first floor of the 1912 building.
Those in your group who want to take the stairs to the first floor, may do so and then meet your group at the elevator on the first floor. There you will be greeted by myself and my wife, Lorna. Then it will be into the four new museum rooms, which are alphabetical order. The first room has A-F memorabilia. The second room has G-H items; the third room, I-M; and fourth room, N-Z. Then, the tour will go back into Art Hall for viewing all types of art on each wall of the hall, which runs the length of the building.
The tour will then go down the hall, where chairs are put for your convenience. Sit and rest, then you may join another group. Also, in the old entry hall and near the stairs, there are two old rockers, but please don’t use these two old rockers. Check out the red ribbons on the rockers for more information.
Proceed to the North Farm Room where you can view farm photos and other old farm items.
You will then return to the old entrance, where those wanting to exit down the steps may do so. Be sure to use the hand railings or take the elevator down to ground level and exit out the new entrance, where you originally entered.
The people you will meet, assisting the tours in the museum, are the workers who have helped Lorna and I, finish the museum: John I. Harris, Luke A. Harris, Tim Korte, Tom J. Korte, Larry Korte, Beverly Hug Strackeljahn, Jack Grotefendt, Mel Long, Shirley Daiber, Betty Casper Tschannen, Juanita Plocher Flamm, Bill Jacoby, and Dolores (Dee) Firkus; plus, Highland Home manager Rick Embry, the Highland Home maintenance men, Jim Gifford, Pat Pacatte, Darwin Reinacher and Kelly Berfurth.
These last four men added all the plexiglass doors, framing and plexiglass panels, plus painted the cabinets, and added the new fluorescent lighting, that Lorna and I purchased to complete the museum. They also did a lot of the smaller tasks associated with the museum; helped bring in all the 98 boxes, plus shelving, which we originally brought to the museum, then the frames and hung all the art work in the hall, Farm Room and walls of the museum. A job well done. Thanks for all your help. We could not have done it without you.
Your donations to the Highland Home, for the Highland Home Museum, may be tax-deductible, if you qualify, as the Home is a 501(c)3. Your donations will help the continued upkeep of the Highland Home Museum, when we are no longer here.
Some have said, “Why not call it the Roland Harris Museum?”
My answer is: “The museum has become much larger than I ever dreamed, as more than 450 people have donated items to the museum.” This is also their museum, the Highland Home Museum. It will be dedicated to all these people at the ribbon cutting by the Highland Chamber of Commerce on Saturday. See you Saturday or Sunday.
This is truly a dream come true. I hope you enjoy the museum and come back again for a detailed tour, which will be done by appointment.
Having the museum open on the first Saturday of the month, starting in June, is in the planning stage.
Again, thanks to you all.
Comments