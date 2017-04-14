Highland area police briefs: April 7-13

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
SIUE student hit by car at Edwardsville High School
An SIUE student was flown to a St. Louis hospital Monday afternoon after she was hit by a car.
The student was hit at Edwardsville High School, where she volunteers as a track coach, according to a statement released by Dennis Cramsey, the high school principal.
The accident occurred at a crosswalk behind the school on the road connecting the student parking lot with Tiger Drive, around 2 p.m.
The woman was conscious when paramedics arrived and was flown to a St. Louis hospital as a precautionary measure due to a possible head injury, the statement said.
A representative from the high school wasn’t immediately available to comment on the woman’s condition Tuesday morning.
Edwardsville High School resource officers began an investigation into what happened, according to the statement.
In the statement, Cramsey advised drivers and pedestrians be cautious on school grounds and that parents speak with their children about the importance of driving safely.
Man charged with driving over, killing six ducks
A man was charged with property damage and animal cruelty after he allegedly drove over seven ducks in October 2016 in Clinton County.
Sean Tolley was charged earlier in early March with animal cruelty and criminal damage to property of less than $300. The charges filed by Clinton County State’s Attorney John Hudspeth accuse him of intentionally driving over the ducks Oct. 16 on old U.S. 50 in Carlyle.
Six of seven ducks died, and the surviving one was injured, according to the charges. The charges state that the ducks were property of the Carlyle Parks Department.
Tolley’s attorney, Julie Quinn, said that her client was coming over a rise in the road when he saw the ducks, and with a car close behind him, there was no time to slow down or avoid them.
“There was no intention of cruelty,” she said.
Quinn stated that she isn’t sure how Hudspeth is asserting the park’s ownership over the ducks, though the discovery process hasn’t begun yet. She also doesn’t know how the state made a determination on how much the ducks cost.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, Hudspeth had not returned a call for comment.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Melissa Ann L. Banovz, 29, of Highland, was arrested on April 7 on a warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. She was taken before a judge and released.
▪ Jeremy Bruene, 26, of Alton, was arrested by HPD on April 7 on a warrant from Pike County for failure to appear in court on a charge of failure to report damage. HPD additionally charged him with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while having a suspended/revoked license, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ Larry M. Smith, 35, of Highland, was arrested by HPD on April 12 on a warrant from St. Clair County for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a revoked license. HPD additionally charged him with two counts of retail theft for allegedly taking Stag beer from Moto Mart and a TV set, makeup, food and other goods having a total value of $562 from Walmart.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
April 7
▪ Matthew K. Fox, 39, of Highland, was charged with trespassing and resisting a peace officer for allegedly entering Walmart after having previously been told by store management he was not allowed there.
April 8
▪ Jackson Kannall, 19, of Highland, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and not having a valid vehicle registration.
April 9
▪ Matthew K. Fox, 39, of Highland, was charged with trespassing for allegedly entering Circle K after having previously been told by store management he was not allowed there.
April 10-11
▪ No tickets issued.
April 12
▪ Mary Murphy, 32, of Highland, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having an expired valid vehicle registration.
April 13
▪ Chadwick Betts, 42, of Hereford, Texas, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and not having a valid driver’s license.
▪ Stefani Fetsch, 35, of Highland, was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
▪ Tyler M. Hackenthal, 19, of Highland, was charged with violation of an order of protection and obstructing a peace officer.
