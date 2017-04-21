Local Girl Scouts shine at All That Glitters award ceremony

Girl Scouts were shining stars during Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois’ All That Glitters award ceremony April 1 at the Holiday Inn in Mount Vernon. Each year, the banquet recognizes Girl Scouts from across Southern Illinois who achieve significant accomplishments in community service and leadership.
Awardees included recipients of the Girl Scout Gold Award, the top individual award a Girl Scout can earn, as well as the Girl Scout Silver Award, which is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn.
Gold Awards
The Girl Scout Gold Award recognizes leadership, effort and impact that Girl Scout Seniors and Girl Scout Ambassadors have had on their communities. Only about 5 percent of eligible girls take the rigorous path toward earning this prestigious award, but those who complete the journey change the lives of others and their own in amazing and significant ways.
Johannah Comish of Highland, and Kaitlyn Barnett and Madeleine Renken of Troy were all Gold Award winners. All three were also named Trifecta Award recipients, which recognizes the outstanding accomplishment of earning the Girl Scout Bronze, Girl Scout Silver and Girl Scout Gold awards.
Silver Awards
The Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn, is symbolic of accomplishments in Girl Scouting and community activities as a girl becomes her best self and builds the world around her. The Girl Scout Silver Award project benefits a girl’s community and can be earned as an individual or as part of a group.
This year’s local Girl Scout Silver Award recipients included Brooke Bassler and Grace Kahrhoff of Breese; Allison Workman, Olivia Owens and Fayth Whicker of Highland; Jillianne Martin of Marine; and Jordan Linafelter of Trenton.
