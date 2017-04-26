Around the Area: Town yard sale dates set in Alhambra, Grantfork

Alhambra
Large trash pick-up set
Large trash pick-up will be Wednesday, May 10 for residents of Alhambra. This will be a curb-side pick-up. For those who prefer not to have items sitting in front of their house, there will be a dumpster on the Jaycees’ parking lot at 109 East Main St. No yard waste, building supplies, batteries, or electronics will be accepted.
Yard sale dates set
The dates for Alhambra Village Wide Yard Sales will be May 4-6. Maps will be available. Contact Jessie Ketchum at 618-580-5314 to have site put on map.
Organizations sought to run homecoming stands
Alhambra’s 22nd Annual Homecoming will be held at the Alhambra Township Park on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3.
Planners are currently looking for any local businesses and organizations to run vendor stands to aid them in raising money for themselves. For more information on getting a space for a vendor stand, contact Jill Gorenz at 488-6465 or via email at jillgorenz@yahoo.com.
For other general homecoming information, contact Don Maine at 488-7368 or via email at alhjc2@gmail.com.
Grantfork
Village yard sale dates set
Grantfork Village Yard Sales will be Thursday, May 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to noon. Anyone wishing to have their address on the yard sale list should contact Wendy at 618-675-3472.
Centennial T-shirts for sale
The Grantfork Centennial T-shirts are in. These come in a variety of bright colors with “Village of Grantfork” on the front and the Centennial logo on the back. (There is only one style ). Sizes range from small up to 4X. Small to XL are $10 and 2X-4X are $14. Contact Amy (Diesen) Marcus at 618-675-3445 to purchase the shirts. Proceeds will go toward the Centennial fund.
Troy
Mayor to hold annual Prayer Breakfast
The fourth annual Troy Mayoral Prayer Breakfast will be held Thursday, May 4 from 7 to 8:30 a.m. in the Troy United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 407 Edwardsville Road. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., followed by a program honoring our nation, military, community and schools. Special guest speaker will be Judi Bertels of African Vision of Hope. Contact Jean Myers at 618-960-9630 if you would like to reserve a table or seats. Tables of eight are $100, and individual tickets are $12 each. Checks are tax-deductible and payable to Troy United Methodist Church. For more information, contact Troy Mayor Allen Adomite at 618-791-5839 or Myers.
Church to hold spaghetti dinner
The United Methodist Women of Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road in Troy, will hold a spaghetti dinner with silent auction Saturday, April 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Family Life Center. Carry-outs will be available. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door, $5 for children under 12. Proceeds to benefit missions. For more information, call 618-667-6241.
Edwardsville
Golf scramble to benefit HIS KIDS
HIS KIDS, a Highland-based charity that supports children cancer, will hold a four-person golf scramble Saturday, May 6 (May 7 rain date) at Oak Brook Golf Club, located on Fruit Road in rural Edwardsville.
Cost is $100 for the all-inclusive tournament, which will have a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Price includes range balls, donuts and coffee, skins game, longest drive, putting contest, 50/50 ticket, raffle ticket, closest to the pin, food and beverages on the course, and a buffet chicken and pork steak meal after you golf.
To golf, donate a raffle prize, or sponsor a hole, call the HIS KIDS office at 618-654-4020 or email jbellamy@hiskidsinc.org.
