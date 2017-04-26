Highland Briefs: Mock crash set at HHS

Education
Mock crash set at HHS
Highland area police, fire and EMS will conduct a mock crash scenario at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 27 at Highland High School (rain date April 28). The crash will attempt to create the aftermath of a drinking-and-driving accident. HHS juniors and seniors will take part in the exercise. The event is designed to show students the consequences of making poor decisions when it comes to drugs and alcohol, as well as texting while driving.
HHS engineering students to give presentation
If you like the hit TV show “Shark Tank,” you will not want to miss the 2017 EDD Senior Presentations.
Project Lead the Way at Highland High School invites all Wednesday, April 26 when Ally Morris, Evan Capelle and Corbin Daiber will deliver their “Engineering Design and Development 2017 Project Defense and Presentation.” These three seniors are putting a capstone on their fourth engineering class while still in high school.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and presentations at 6:10 p.m. in the HHS Kennel.
Learn about solar power during program at library
Home and business owners in Madison County have an opportunity to take advantage of record low solar prices through a limited time solar group purchase. Come hear about this unique way of saving money Thursday, April 27 at Latzer Library, 1001 9th St. in Highland, at 6 p.m.
Can't make it in April? There will be another program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Latzer Library in Highland.
Women’s clubs give art supplies to school
Highland Woman’s Club President Cathy Boulanger and club member Judy West recently presented Highland Community Schools art teachers Courtney Sellars and Laura Wander with art supplies for the district’s art program.
Members of the Highland Woman’s Club, with the help of Dana Rakers, president of Highland Civic Woman’s Club and its members, collected the art supplies.
The Highland Woman’s Club also recently sponsored five student in the Art of Soul classes, given by the Highland Arts Council.
Meetings
Garden Club to talk plant selection
The April meeting of the Highland Garden Club will be held Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. at Korte Rec Center. Derek Schrof will be presenting new plant selections for 2017 from the Ball Seed Co. Guests are welcome to attend. For more information, you may call Kay Gaines at 654-5987.
League of Writers to meet
The Highland League of Writers will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, May 1 in meeting room No. 2 at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. The books “Flip Dictionary” and the “2017 Guide To Literary Agents” will again be discussed. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. Bring your ideas, plots, or thoughts up to several pages for a friendly critique. Poetry, memoirs, anything written are welcome. You can also come just to hear the readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information, call Chuck Schwend at (618) 887-4797 or email schwendcharles@yahoo.com.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and over to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, May 1: Baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, creamed spinach, peach pie.
Tuesday, May 2: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, luscious fruit dessert.
Wednesday, May 3: Cheeseburger on bun, relish plate, French fries, ice cream.
Thursday, May 4: Resident’s choice.
Friday, May 5: Butter crumb fish, baked potato, creamed corn, banana pudding parfait.
Comments