Devotional: These are the ‘good old days!’

Members of every generation have similar observations about themselves. One assumption is that there are clear signs of the Armageddon — the end of the world. Every generation feels as though it is the last of humanity. Their analysis of current events is that prophesies of the Apocalypse are coming to fruition. I am not here to challenge that analysis but merely to observe that it is quite common for each generation to feel as if, “This is it.”
Another assumption is that the past is filled with the “good old days.” He or she fondly remembers when times were simpler and everyone knew the other’s name. They remember when life was happening at a much slower pace.
What is interesting is that the times when we thought the Earth was coming to an end were the “good old days.” So ... which is it — Armageddon or good old days?
I would offer that we live somewhere in between. When we consider scripture, Jesus tells us to expect pain and suffering. Paul tells us that it is a joy to suffer. God calls us to live abundantly. Which is it — to experience joy in suffering or to live abundantly? Again, we live somewhere in between.
There is no doubt there will be pain and suffering in our lives. However, how we cope with those times can be dependent upon if we truly live abundantly. Living abundantly means to seize each moment as if it were our last. We cannot, nor should we, treat this life as if it is merely a warmup for what is to come. To do so would cheapen life, and therefore, cheapen God’s creation. It makes no difference whether you believe in heaven as a reward, pre-destination, or a matter of free will. What matters is that we are to not treat this life cavalierly or hold it any less dear than what is to come. We have been assured that there is great joy in heaven. I say there is great joy here and now in this life!
I encourage you to live each moment as if it were your last. Carpe diem!
Jerry Amiri, senior pastor
Salem UCC, Alhambra
