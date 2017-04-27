William Biggs survived Indian capture, leading citizen of Illinois

Edith Donnelly Kaufman has given a booklet titled, “William Biggs” to the Highland Home Museum, and I’m using some of the material for today’s column.
Speaking of the Highland Home Museum, my wife Lorna and I want to thank all the people who attended the grand opening of the new museum on Saturday and Sunday. We want to thank all the people who helped to make the museum a dream come true. Plus, I would like to thank the Highland Home Board of Directors, Benda Steiner Preismeyer, Rick Embry, Jim Gifford and the maintenance crew. We could not have done it without you!
Also, thanks to the Highland Chamber of Commerce for the ribbon cutting and the Highland News Leader for its photos.
Now, back to William Biggs …
The Biggs family first lived on the south branch of the Potomac River in Maryland, close to Virginia. William Biggs was born in 1755 in Maryland.
Biggs was an Indian fighter, along with his brother, who died there, killed by an Indian. He also served in the Virginia Militia as an ensign. William Biggs was sworn into the Virginia Militia by Patrick Henry in 1777.
Biggs joined a group from Virginia to go with George Rogers Clark to fight for the Northwest Territory. He was a Lieutenant in Clarks’ group.
After the Revolutionary War, William Biggs returned to Virginia and told of the fertile valley along the Mississippi River. This then started a lot of emigration to come to Illinois. William, George, and Thomas Biggs came with a group, plus Ogles and Piggott, and many others who had fought here for the Northwest Territory. This group traveled up the Kaskaskia Trail. They got permission from Cahokia to locate one mile northwest of what is now Columbia. It was very unsettled times and a lot of dangers to these pioneers from the many Indian attacks.
They had to have protection, so Piggott directed them to build a big fort. They built 17 log cabins in Piggott Fort. On one side, it was two stories high and a cannon was put by an upstairs window. Biggs was with his family in this fort. Shadrach Bond and family lived near this fort. Bond had been in the Revolutionary War with Biggs and they had been friends. Bond was later the first governor of Illinois.
On March 27, 1789, William Biggs and John Vallis left the fort, because Biggs wanted to sell beaver furs at Cahokia. They were on horseback. When they got into the woods, 16 Indians were standing there, about 40 yards away. Each had a rifle, and their fingers were on the trigger. Vallis was hit, and his horse ran back to the fort. He died there. Biggs was hit, and his horse took four bullets. Biggs dropped his rifle, and he took off running. The Indians soon caught Biggs. The Kickapoos said they were “good Indians” and took him captive.
The Indians really liked Biggs. He was a big and handsome man. They tried to pick him a wife. He hated their food — they tried to make him eat animal intestines, and he would not eat for days. Then they roasted him a duck, and he ate the whole thing.
Biggs was very clever, and in the end, he bargained his way to freedom. Some white traders offered to buy Biggs for 100 buckskins, and eventually, the Indians got 100 buckskins and merchandise from the white traders. After his release, he was a long way from home. The Indians had moved him over 300 miles. It took him weeks to get back home. He had someone write a letter to his wife, and she was surprised, as she had given up on him. His two brothers, George and Thomas Biggs, rode down from Bellfontain to Kaskaskia with an extra horse and rifle. He had been gone 10 weeks. He found out his wounded companion, John Vallis, had died.
In 1790, Gov. St. Clair appointed Biggs the first sheriff of St. Clair County. Later, he served two terms in the legislature of Indiana Territory. He was also a state senator in Illinois. He also was a judge of the Court of Common Pleas and served several terms as justice of the peace. William Biggs had become a distinguished figure in Illinois history.
William Biggs and his wife, Nancy Munday Biggs, had three children born before William was taken by the Indians — one boy and two girls. The boy died while he was away. One girl was named Mississippi and she later married a man named Scott. The second girl was Henrietta Margaretta Purdencia Deborah Biggs.
In the 1790s, William and Nancy had two more children. About 1800, Nancy Munday Biggs died.
William married Nancy Judy Lumsford after her husband died in 1808. They were married Nov. 29, 1810. This marriage of William and Nancy had two more children. They were Samson and Catey Ann Biggs. Sometime after 1810, they were living in what is now Madison County. Also, William was out of political jobs and engaged in the manufacture of salt.
Late in life, Biggs went to Washington to speak before the Congress to tell of his service with George Rogers Clark and his capture by the Kickapoos. Congress awarded him three full sections of land in 1826.
The next year, 1827, Biggs died at the home of his brother-in-law, Samuel Judy, at Peters Station, in the first brick house built in Madison County. He is buried nearby in the Nix Cemetery.
Those listed as heirs-in-law of William Biggs after his death, were his widow, Nancy, and three children by his first wife. Nancy, who had become Mrs. Samuel Scott; Jemima, who married William S. Galbreath; and Henrietta, the wife of Matthew Cox. His son had died, as had his daughter, Mississippi. Among the heirs were Mississippi’s widowed husband, William Scott. The other survivors were the children of the second marriage, Samson and Catey Ann
Land Grants
William Biggs had many early land grants. He had two dated Dec. 23, 1814 in Sections 19 and 20 in Saline Township, Madison County. They were both half 640 acres. He obtained more grants in Saline Township in the years 1817 and 1818.
William Biggs had 13 land grants dated Dec. 23, 1814 in St. Clair County. He had two land grants dated 1817 and 1818 in St. Clair County. He also had five land grants dated 1816 in Clinton County, Ill.
Salt Well
William Biggs lived in Section 19 when he made salt, but not until 1823.
In 1823, he sunk a salt well near the bank of Silver Creek in Section 19, Saline Township. He bored to the depth of 40 feet, when the salt water began to flow. Biggs invested a considerable amount of money in the works.
I am so gratful to Shirley Daiber who gave me a copy of the “Narrative of the Captivity of William Biggs” that William Biggs wrote of his Indian captivity among the Kickapoo Indians in Illinois in 1788. It was written by Biggs, himself.
Edith Donnelly Kaufman - August 2015
