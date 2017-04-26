HHS students raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The Future Medical Careers Club of Highland High School organized a district-wide fundraiser to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennesse in early April that exceeded $2,500, enough to cover the cost of chemotherapy for two days at St. Jude.
Highland Primary gathered the most donations with a “Penny Wars” challenge, and Highland Elementary, HMS, and HHS held a “Jelly Beans for St. Jude” guessing game.
“Every year, FMCC always participates in service projects for the local community,” said club sponsor Karen Duckworth, who also serves as the school nurse at Highland High School. “This year, we decided to explore how the determination and dreams of one man, Danny Thomas, have made life better for children all around the world. We invited the entire school district to participate in a fundraising event to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”
On April 17, FMCC students took a field trip to St. Jude to deliver their donation, tour the hospital, and volunteer at Target House, a home away from home for children and their families battling catastrophic illness.
“The FMCC learned about the history, growth, and research that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital shares internationally to find cures and provide care for all children regardless of their ability to pay for treatment. When they toured the hospital, (the students) witnessed what a truly unique and wonderful place it is filled with hope, love, and dedication,” Duckworth said.
All HHS students interested in exploring health careers are invited to join FMCC. Students research careers, have an opportunity to shadow health professionals, go on field trips, and participate in community service activities.
FMCC would like to thanks to everyone who participated.
“FMCC members are thankful for all of the generosity and support that made this trip possible,” Duckworth said. “My hope is that the students have been inspired to follow their dreams and make a difference in the world by pursuing a career in the medical field.”
If anyone else in the community would like to contribute to the FMCC fundraiser, online donations will be accepted through May 3. Visit fundraising.stjude.org to donate.
