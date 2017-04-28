Highland area police briefs: April 14-20

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Coroner IDs Breese teen who died after he was ‘battered’
A juvenile male was in custody Monday following the weekend death of a teenager who was battered at a party in rural Clinton County, according to Sheriff Doug Maue.
Jacob J. Arter, an 18-year-old high school senior, died early Sunday morning, according to Clinton County Coroner Phillip Moss. Arter was brought to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese at 1:35 a.m., where he later died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 2:24 a.m.
Arter was at a party at a private clubhouse when he was battered, according to the sheriff. Maue declined to specify the location of the clubhouse.
Grief counselors were on hand at Central Community High School on Monday morning, according to Superintendent Kevin Meyer.
He said Arter was a football player who was prepared to graduate May 25. Arter was a “bright student” who was planning to attend college, Meyer said.
“He was a good teammate and a bright young man just going through life,” Meyer said. “We send our sympathies and condolences to the family.”
The coroner said an autopsy to be performed Monday afternoon will reveal preliminary details on how Arter died.
The sheriff’s department continues its investigation in cooperation with the coroner and Clinton County State’s Attorney Office.
Highland woman charged with stalking
Highland police charged Brandi N. Starko, 33, of Highland on April 17 with stalking. Police allege Starko used made repeated posts on Facebook and Topix regarding her relationship with the victim in order to offend the victim’s wife.
Local men face meth charges
Highland police charged Justin M. Lawson, 28, of Highland on April 17 with burglary for allegedly entering Walmart with the intent to commit a theft.
In the same incident, Lawson and and Jeffery D. Sadkowski, 29, of Highland were also each charged with possession of less then 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine precursor, and possession of drug paraphernalia by HPD.
Sadkowski was also wanted on a warrant from Glen Carbon police for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Man charged with buglarizing cars
Highland police charged Dante A. Pena, 21, of Highland was charged with four counts of burglary to motor vehicles April 17 for allegedly entering four vehicles in Highland with the intent to commit a theft.
HPD warrant arrest
▪ Highland police arrested Mistie M. Wiedle, 38, of Highland on April 19 on a St. Clair County warrant. She was taken to jail.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
April 14
▪ Charles D. Tonnies, 42, of New Douglas was charged with aggravated domestic battery for allegedly intentionally putting the victim in a restraint hold, causing the victim to be unable to breathe.
April 15
April 16
▪ Jacob R. Bickline, 32, of Highland was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
▪ Matthew K. Fox, 39, of Highland was charged with criminal trespass for allegedly entering Circle K after having previously been told by management he was forbidden to be there.
April 17
April 18
April 19
▪ A juvenile boy, 17, of Highland was charged with negligent driving for allegedly operating his car in a manner as to endanger the life of the victim on the Highland school parking lot. In the same incident, Austin R. Davis, 18, of Pocahontas were charged with battery for allegedly punching the juvenile in the face.
▪ A juvenile boy, 17, of Highland was charged with unauthorized video recording of a minor for allegedly taking video while inside a restroom.
April 20
▪ Nolan J. Tyson, 26, of Pocahontas was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ A juvenile boy, 15, of Highland was charged with battery for allegedly punching a male victim several times in the face.
