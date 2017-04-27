Mock crash at Highland High School delivers powerful message

Local first-responders hope their message was sobering.
With prom on the horizon, Highland and Madison County law enforcement, firefighters and EMS personnel, put on a mock crash scenario on Thursday, April 27 at Highland High School.
The scene depicted a head-on collision brought about when high school students left a post-prom party after having drank too much. The demonstration used HHS students as actors, while real-life firefighters and paramedics performed an extrication training exercise, ending with one student actor being taken away in an ambulance, one in a medical helicopter, one in a hearse and one in handcuffs.
While this crash was fictional, Madison County Chief Deputy Coroner Roger Smith, who played a role in the event, said it was like ones he has come across far too many times in his nearly 30 years on the job.
“Unfortunately, over the years, I’ve seen too many of these crashes that have resulted from drinking and driving — from not wearing seat belts and driving — and they’ve had tragic consequences,” Smith said.
Just as was played out in the skit, Smith said he has had parents show up at a crash site, and he had to tell them their child was dead.
“The last time it happened was about two years ago, and the father of the young lady who was killed, he basically collapsed right in front of me and puked on my shoes — that’s how devastated he was. His life… his life just shattered in front of him, because that crumpled little body that he and his wife brought life to 17 years earlier is now taken away,” Smith said.
Smith asked that students think about how their decisions can affect others, as well as themselves.
“Think about the consequences to the people who love you. The people who love you — the ones who are going to be left behind. Their life is never going to be the same again. They will never have a happy day for the rest of their life. Because, every time they get to that one moment where they are just that far away from a moment of happiness, they are going to flash back to to that one moment — that moment when I knocked on their door and told them that their son or their daughter is dead. It’s a harsh word to hear. It’s even a harsher word to try and live with.”
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons echoed Smith’s words.
“As the state’s attorney, my job is to be the chief prosecutor. All criminal actions that take place in Madison County come across my desk. Will this be the night that brings you to me? Will this be the night that sets you on a path into the court system, into the prison system? It’s going to be a night to remember, but why will you remember?” Gibbons said.
While the scenario was one caused by alcohol, Highland Fire EMS paramedic Todd Zobrist told students other decisions can also have deadly results.
“Speed is always a factor (in fatal crashes),” Zobrist said.
Wearing a seat belt can also save your life, he told students.
“There’s a reason why it’s a state law for you to wear your seat belt,” Zobrist said. “It’s designed to keep you inside that vehicle. In fact, if you get ejected from that vehicle, you are 25 times more likely to die.”
And when someone is driving, they should focus on driving, Zobrist said.
“Watch your distracted driving. This goes for texting. This goes for anything,” he said. “Make good decisions.”
Ultimately, Gibbons said adults can deliver the message, but in the end, it is up to students to make the right choices.
“I want you to remember this night as a great night for all you. It’s completely up to you. Make it the night of your life,” he said.
Comments