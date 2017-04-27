Mock crash at Highland High School delivers powerful message

1:45 Maryville woman turning 100 says 'I don't feel like I would be 100' Pause

3:35 Edwardsville basketball's Mark Smith chooses Illinois

1:47 Travel back to the '50s with this Airbnb in west Belleville

1:20 Queen of hearts picked at VFW raffle

2:07 Melania Trump awards heroic women during rare public appearance in Washington

3:09 Man correctly picks Queen of Hearts in Caseyville VFW raffle

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

3:27 How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better